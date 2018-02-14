DC Confirms Major Batman Character Death

The last issue of Detective Comics left off with a dramatic cliffhanger, and fans finally know the outcome.

Warning, spoilers incoming for Detective Comics #974, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

The last page of Detective revealed Clayface getting shot in the head right in front of Cassandra (Orphan). That would be dramatic enough, but there were hints that one of the Knights might have been responsible for it, and in Detective #974, fans finally have their answer.

That’s exactly what happened, and Clayface (aka Basil Karlo) is really and truly dead.

The opening page shows Cassandra holding Clayface’s rapidly decaying body in her arms as Robin, Spoiler, and Doctor October descend onto the scene. Eventually, though Clayface’s body completely dissolves, leaving a puddle of clay in its wake. Dr. October confirms that the gunshot destabilized the molecular bonds he used to manipulate, and when Robin asks “Used to?” she confirms the bad news.

“Oh, he’s quite dead. The chain reaction would be instantaneous. This is just cold, dead clay…no more life to it than its mundane counterpart. Forgive me…who…who would do this..”

That prompts Robin to give his best guess, with Batman quickly coming to the same conclusion. It was Batwoman, who is holding the weapon that her father gave her in case the team couldn’t take down the rampaging Clayface in time. Batman descends on her and crushes the weapon, and a fallout quickly ensues. Batwoman didn’t just take Clayface’s life, but she might have just about destroyed the team.

Now, Clayface could always make a comeback, but at least for the foreseeable future, he’ is not among the living.

You can check out the spoiler images above.

Detective Comics #974 is written by James T Tynion IV with art by Jesus Merino and covers by Guillem March and Rafael Albuquerque. The official description is included below.

“KNIGHT’S FALL! Can Tim Drake piece his dreams back together after Batwoman’s fateful decision, or will the Gotham Knights go their separate ways?”

Detective Comics #974 is in comic shops now.