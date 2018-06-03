‘Batman v Superman’ Director Zack Snyder Reveals the Real First Photo of the Trinity Together

The DC Comics superhero Trinity – Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman – appeared in a movie together for the first time as played by Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, and Gal Gadot respectively in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Now director Zack Snyder has offered a behind-the-scenes look at the first time the DC Extended Universe Trinity was ever photographed together.

On VERO, Snyder shared a photo of Affleck, Cavill, and Gadot in full superhero costumes standing in front of a backdrop for a photo shoot. And thus, the first promotional image for the Trinity in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was born.

“First time Trinity together..,” Snyder wrote, “also, that look from Batman priceless…”

Together, the Trinity fought the monstrous Doomsday at the conclusion of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, with Superman paying the ultimate price to defeat the beast. In Superman’s absence, Batman and Wonder Woman formed the Justice League to carry on his legacy, recruiting Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and the Flash (Ezra Miller) onto the team. Superman himself was eventually returned to life and joined the League.

While Snyder departed Justice League and left director Joss Whedon to complete the picture in reshoots in post-production, Snyder remains a part of the DC Extended Universe, recently confirming that he is still a producer on the upcoming sequel to Wonder Woman.

Snyder’s next big directorial gig will be directing a film adaptation of Ayn Rand’s novel The Fountainhead.

As for the future of the Trinity, Wonder Woman’s first solo film, directed by Patty Jenkins, was a huge success. A sequel is already in the works, with DC Films’ Geoff Johns apparently teasing the year 1984 as the film’s setting.

There have been rumblings of a new solo Superman movie, but nothing official as of yet. DC Films’ was said to be looking at Kingsmen and X-Men: First Class director Matthew Vaughn to helm the film.

Batman’s future is a little more complicated. Matthew Reeves is set to direct the next Batman solo movie, but it remains unclear if Affleck will reprise the role of Dark Knight again after Justice League.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League are both now available on Blu-ray, DVD, Digital HD, and other home media.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.