DC Fan Art Shows What Jensen Ackles Would Look Like as Batman

✖

There's a new Gotham-based series coming to The CW, which means there's room for a new Batman. The series is called Gotham Knights, which is ironically the same title as an upcoming DC Comics video game. Gotham Knights, the series will be very different from the game other than one key detail– Batman is dead. But that doesn't mean that that is permanent. The series has already cast one Supernatural alum with Misha Collins playing Harvey Dent/ Two-Face, and it seems another actor from that series wants to join the show. Jensen Ackles recently revealed that he would love to join the series as their Bruce Wayne/Batman and it's pretty fitting as the actor has previously voiced the character in the recent animated films Batman: The Long Halloween Part 1 & 2. One Instagram artist has an idea of how the actor could look in the role, and they recently revealed their interpretation of Ackles as Batman.

An Instagram artist that goes by the handle of Clements.ink revealed how they think Jensen Ackles could look as Batman and the costume is pretty awesome per The CW standards. The costume is all black and has a big bat symbol similar to Ben Affleck's in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder's Justice League, but the cowl is to die for. You can check out the fan art of Ackles as Batman below!

The most recent version of Batman was played by Robert Pattinson and it definitely made waves. The film was three hours long and director Matt Reeves made his version of Gotham City as dark as you would imagine the location was supposed to be. One key moment in The Batman, is at the beginning of the film where Batman is beating up a group of thugs in face paint, and utters the phrase "I'm Vengeance". Fans would notice the phrase is very different than Christian Bale or Michael Keaton using their infamous "I'm Batman" line, and it turns out that that's what Reeves wanted. In a new interview with KCRW, the director explains why his film used "I'm Vengeance" as opposed to "I'm Batman".



"To me, the arc from the beginning, when I was thinking of the story, moves from a place of him declaring himself, which does come from some of the comics, and from the animated series, this notion that he says, not 'I'm Batman,' which is obviously the key Keaton line in the Burton movie, but 'I'm vengeance,'" Reeves told KCRW. "And that this was coming from his personal rage and this primal feeling that he had, that's really just flailing and trying to make sense of his life, and so that he's not really self aware. That's one of the things, too, in the music and the sound of that scene. It kind of builds in a way that you can feel the rage and his heart pounding, pounding, pounding, and then you can feel the sound intent and the music intent at the end of that scene, and even visually is the sense of the adrenaline starting finally to ebb."



Directed by Matt Reves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD's James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot. The film is streaming on HBO Max now.

What do you think about the fan art? Would you like to see Jensen Ackles as Batman?