DC FanDome: Black Manta Debuts New Look in First Images of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

Aquaman and The Los Kingdom, the second installment in Jason Mamoa’s Aquaman franchise, had a special behind-the-scenes look during Saturday’s DC FanDome event. The presentation also featured several still images from the new film, including a look at Black Manta’s new look. Played once again by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the character will once again be back in the second movie looking to get revenge on Arthur Curry for letting his father die inside of a sinking Russian submarine. Their first fight in Siciliy sees Arthur throw him off a cliff, but it was confirmed in the post-credit scene that he was saved by Sr. Stephen Shin and that he would agree to share Atlantian technology in exchange for bringing down the king of Atlantis.

“Anywhere where he has a device or plot to get back to Aquaman, he’s going to use it. So, he can show up wherever,” Abdul-Mateen previously shared with ComicBook. “But when he does I hope that we get to see more of his wit and more of the comedic parts of Black Manta and see more of the things that make him [the Black Manta] that I know and the human that the fans, and the people in this universe, have grown to love over the years.”

“We all learned something on the first one. It’s exciting because I haven’t made too many sequels. I just know that it’s, even on the page, it’s absolutely wonderful,” Momoa told Fandango about while discribing the sequel. “There is so much going on. I think the stakes are a lot higher. There’s a lot of comedy. So, I mean, I giggled reading it. There’s a lot of fun, and definitely the action’s [bigger].

“I think just in the last three or four years, technology is constantly [evolving]… it’s just moving at such a rapid pace that what we’re doing with underwater [sequences], I mean, that’s what made the first one so amazing,” he added. “It’s just gone on to a whole other level, so I’m excited for everyone because it’s just a lot more heart. There’s a lot more at risk.”