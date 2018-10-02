DC Fans React to ‘Birds of Prey’ Huntress and Black Canary Casting

The DC Movie Universe has found its Huntress and Black Canary for the live-action adaptation of Birds of Prey, and fans certainly have more than a few opinions about the casting.

To get you up to speed, it has been reported that Mary Elizabeth Winstead has been cast as Helene Bertinelli, otherwise known as the Huntress, while Jurnee Smollett-Bell has been cast as Dinah Lance, better known as Black Canary.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The two heroes are central pieces to the Birds of Prey team, which for the movie will include Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn as the center of the group. That’s quite a different spin than the comics version of the group, which centers around the friendship between Barbar Gordon (aka Batgirl) and Black Canary, and has included a bevy of heroes and villains in the lineup over the years.

Lady Blackhawk, Big Barda, Manhunter, Poison Ivy, and more have all called the group home over the years, but the central three included Batgirl, Black Canary, and Huntress. Batgirl’s involvement remains to be seen, as the character is currently attached to star in a solo film but nothing has been heard from that project for some time.

As for Robbie, she was the shining star in Suicide Squad, so it makes sense that she would be involved with DC’s future plans. That character will also be a part of Gotham City Sirens, which in the comics features her, Catwoman, and Poison Ivy.

Regarding Birds of Prey, other characters expected to be featured are Cassandra Cain, Renee Montoya, and Black Mask, and we’re hoping to hear even more sooner than later.

In the meantime, you can hit the next slide to find out what the internet thinks of the latest castings.

Embracing Change

Black Canary’s always been Caucasian in the comics, and while fans are expecting some pushback on the casting, most are exciting to see what Smollet-Bell brings to the part.

The Black Canary casting for the Birds of Prey movie is going to ruffle more than a few feathers, but as a huge Black Canary fan, I embrace change and am 100% here for our beautiful WoC Black Canary — ︽✵︽ Erik (Libra) ︽✵︽ (@SuperheroSwifts) September 26, 2018

“The Black Canary casting for the Birds of Prey movie is going to ruffle more than a few feathers, but as a huge Black Canary fan, I embrace change and am 100% here for our beautiful WoC Black Canary”

Margot Robbie’s High Aspirations

It looks like DC and Margot Robbie are assembling a talented cast to bring the Birds of Prey to life, and fans are hopeful it works out.

Black Canary is black now. Pretty cool. Margot Robbie is really trying to make Birds of Prey a really great film. Hope it works out — pay me in wealth (@TheMSeries1) September 26, 2018

“Black Canary is black now. Pretty cool. Margot Robbie is really trying to make Birds of Prey a really great film. Hope it works out.”

WB MVP

The casting of Mary Elizabeth Winstead is news to fan’s ears, and at least from the casting, WB is earning some goodwill.

Elizabeth Winstead actually got cast in #BirdsOfPrey! That’s what I’m talking about! @wbpictures you’re the ultimate MvP! This film is setting up to be something great! I love this casting! @MargotRobbie https://t.co/iLhnVFIbUz — John Darius (@JDarius28) September 26, 2018

“Elizabeth Winstead actually got cast in #BirdsOfPrey! That’s what I’m talking about! @wbpictures you’re the ultimate MvP! This film is setting up to be something great! I love this casting! @MargotRobbie”

More Exciting Choices

The reception seems to be mostly positive, though some fans would have liked Warner Bros to go even further outside of the box for their casting.

I feel like there are more excited choices out there….but damn am I excited for #birdsofprey https://t.co/OaIPVxExkO — all about movies? (@youknowbatman14) September 26, 2018

Not The Best

Others are not happy with the casting at all and feel like WB really underwhelmed.

That is the best they could do?? That’s sad! #BirdsOfPrey — Evan Almighty (@WestAdams10th) September 26, 2018

“That is the best they could do?? That’s sad! #BirdsOfPrey”

Another Ruined Character

Some fans are feeling a bit mixed on the casting, happy about one character but not the other.

Another day in tolerant KINO.

Oh, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress! Wonderful!

Oh my gush, Black Canary cast!

And Black Canary is… Jurnee Smollett-Bell

Are you nuts?

Thanks for another ruined character.#BirdsOfPrey pic.twitter.com/ZzmGwU2P68 — Jojo Lobajo (@jojo_lobajo) September 26, 2018

“Another day in tolerant KINO.

Oh, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress! Wonderful!

Oh my gush, Black Canary cast!

And Black Canary is… Jurnee Smollett-Bell

Are you nuts?

Thanks for another ruined character.

#BirdsOfPrey”

Going Blonde

Other fans just want Black Canary to retain her trademark blonde hair, though in the comics she originally wore a blonde wig, so they could go that route too if they wanted.

The actress playing Dinah must either dye her hair blonde, or wear a wig. Chuck Dixon played up both those angles in the first special he created the Birds of Prey (Gary Frank on art too! It’s a MUST read!) #BirdsOfPrey — Gideon (@GideonPontapee) September 26, 2018

“The actress playing Dinah must either dye her hair blonde or wear a wig. Chuck Dixon played up both those angles in the first special he created the Birds of Prey (Gary Frank on art too! It’s a MUST read!) #BirdsOfPrey”

I’m In Love

Others are more focused on the actress playing Dinah, and they couldn’t be more excited about it.

“HEY DINAH I FUCKING LOVE YOU AAAAAA????

#BirdsOfPrey”

A Long-Awaited Team-up

Fans of Justice League unlimited have enjoyed Black Canary and Huntress teaming up before, and now they’ll get to see that happen on the big screen.

“??? We’re actually gonna see this on the big screen!!! #BlackCanary #Huntress #BirdsOfPrey “

Bravo

Other fans of the DC Universe are ready to embrace the new additions to the movie universe and sent some good vibes DC and WB’s way.

“Bravo, DCEU. Bravo ????#BirdsOfPrey Raquel A. Russell added,”