DC League of Super-Pets Special Look Released at DC FanDome

The pets of the DC Universe are getting their own feature film next year, and we finally have our first glimpse at the upcoming animated adventure thanks to Saturday’s DC FanDome event. The second annual DC FanDome is revealing plenty of awesome news about upcoming DC projects, including DC League of Super-Pets, an animated movie that is set to hit theaters in 2022. During the hour-long DC Kids FanDome presentation, the first footage for the Super-Pets movie was finally revealed, along with confirmation that the full trailer for the film will be debuting in November. Take a look!

While the Super-Pets getting their own feature film may seem strange, the movie has an absolutely stacked cast providing the voices for its characters. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is starring in the film as Krypto the Superdog, the canine pal of one Superman. Kevin Hart, Johnson’s friend and frequent collaborator, will be voicing Batman’s four-legged friend, Ace the Bat-Hound.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cast of DC League of Super-Pets also includes Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, and Diego Luna. Marc Maron also has a role in the film, voicing Superman’s arch-nemesis Lex Luthor.

DC League of Super-Pets is directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, from a script written by Stern. Johnson and Stern produce alongside Patricia Hicks, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, and Nicholas Stoller all serve as executive procucers.

Super-Pets was originally supposed to be released in theaters earlier this year. However, the film got shuffled back as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as did so many others over the last couple of years. After initially being scheduled for release on May 21, 2021, DC League of Super-Pets was pushed back to May 20, 2022. It will actually be one of many DC movies hitting theaters next year.

The Batman, The Flash, Black Adam, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are all slated for release in 2022. It will certainly be a big year at movie theaters for DC fans. Unlike 2021, however, next year won’t see the major Warner Bros. releases debut on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters.

What do you think of the first trailer for DC League of Super-Pets? Will you be checking out the movie next year? Let us know in the comments!

DC League of Super-Pets is currently set to hit theaters on May 20, 2022.