DC League of Super-Pets: The Rock Celebrates Rotten Tomatoes Score

As fans wait for the big upcoming DC movies such as Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam, Warner Bros. spent this week releasing some exciting animated projects. The first three episodes of Harley Quinn dropped on HBO Max, and DC League of Super-Pets hit theatres. The new film follows Superman's best pal, Krypto the Super-Dog, who is being voiced by Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock. The movie had an underwhelming opening, but it still became the top earner at the box office this weekend. Super Pets is also doing well with critics and audiences. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 72% critics score and 89% audience score. It also received an A- Cinema Score. Yesterday, The Rock took to Instagram to celebrate the movie's success.

"Blown away by the love that audiences (and critics) are showing to our #DCSuperPets 🐕🐷🐿🐢 Our @SevenBucksProd always tries to do our best to deliver quality entertainment to our number one boss – you – the audience 👊🏽🖤 Keep enjoying our family event movie of the summer! @dcleagueofsuperpets is in theaters worldwide!🍿🌎," Johnson wrote. You can check out his post below:

Directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, from a script written by Stern, DC League of Super-Pets stars Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, and Diego Luna. Here's how DC Comics describes the upcoming adventure: "In DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle, and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the Super Heroes."

"I wanted it to be a real threat that you felt lived up to not just a goofy movie, but a real serious superhero threat – but also one that uniquely can only be solved by a group of pets," Stern recently explained to EW. "I really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling like animation is a technique and not a genre. I wanted them to feel like, 'That was a really great superhero movie and it had everything I love in a superhero movie: It had great action, was really fun.'"

DC League of Super-Pets is now playing in theatres.