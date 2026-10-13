DC Has the Perfect Video Game Idea to Rival Marvel’s Spider-Man, and 2000s Kids Would Love It

It is no secret that DC has struggled in the video game department compared to Marvel. Batman: Arkham Asylum and Injustice were both incredibly successful in their own genres, but DC does not have any real modern video game that can compete with the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man, developed by Insomniac. We’ve seen projects announced and canceled, or projects like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights that ultimately failed to live up to the hype. DC needs to deliver a strong superhero narrative if it wants to stay relevant, and there is a clear answer as to who should star in the game.

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DC’s answer to Marvel’s Spider-Man has to be Virgil Hawkins, better known as Static, or, to those like me who grew up in the 2000s, Static Shock. The animated series Static Shock introduced him to countless children throughout its 2000 to 2004 run. Watching Virgil juggle school, friendships, and superhero responsibilities made him feel approachable in ways that larger DC icons sometimes did not. He could crack jokes while fighting criminals, then face problems his powers could not immediately solve. A Static Shock game could capture that appeal while giving players an entirely different superhero playground. His electromagnetic abilities, character, and supporting cast offer everything needed for an adventure that could rival Insomniac’s beloved Spider-Man games.

Static Has the Right Foundation for DC’s Next Great Superhero Game

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

DC’s gaming problems are bigger than a shortage of recognizable heroes. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League underperformed, while Warner Bros. canceled Monolith’s Wonder Woman game in 2025. Those setbacks do not erase the achievements of the Arkham games, but DC can rely on these decade-old games. Marvel has taken the gaming industry by storm with Insomniac’s games, Marvel Rivals, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, and so much. DC’s entry back into gamers’ good graces is through its own version of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The strongest parallel is Virgil’s double life. Like Peter Parker, he must balance relationships and ordinary obligations against the responsibility of protecting others. Static traditionally begins as a high school student, although a developer could age him into college without abandoning that tension. Missing a class because someone needs rescuing creates immediate stakes. So does arriving home injured and deciding what to tell his family. These situations would give players reasons to care about Virgil between fights, while letting Dakota feel like a community and playground.

His appeal also extends beyond nostalgia. Static is a Black teenager whose experiences and perspective should shape the adventure, rather than serve as background details. The 2021 comic Static: Season One reimagined his origin around a protest and explored his anger, uncertainty, and family relationships. That material provides room for an emotionally grounded story. A developer could adapt that or create a brand new narrative that takes Virgil in a different direction. Regardless of the path taken, Static is the perfect hero to help DC get back on its feet in the gaming industry.

Electromagnetic Powers Could Make Combat and Traversal Stand Out

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

To compete with Marvel’s Spider-Man, a Static-led game would need great movement, enjoyable and deep combat, and a strong narrative. Thankfully, Virgil has all three of these already, and they can easily be adapted to a video game. His powers allow him to generate electricity, magnetize objects, create protective force fields, and travel on static saucers. A developer could build flight around momentum, sharp turns, and changes in altitude. I can imagine taking the longer route across town just to skim rooftops, bank around buildings, and watch electrical light trail behind Virgil.

Combat could be equally as expressive and customizable if electromagnetism became a system players manipulate. Instead of relying exclusively on lightning projectiles, Virgil could disarm opponents, pull metal objects into improvised shields, or pin enemies together through static cling. Environmental interactions could provide even more opportunities in combat. A developer could really lean into these as the foundation and create diverse upgrade paths that let players approach combat and movement how they see fit.

These same abilities could also be applied to rescue missions and environmental puzzles. Restoring power during a blackout, moving debris to reach trapped civilians, or protecting people from damaged machinery would make heroism playable outside combat. The comparison with Spider-Man works best because Virgil could be the “Friendly Neighborhood Static Shock” and take a role in the community of his city. The goal should be making players feel like Virgil, and not simply like Spider-Man with different powers.

Static’s Stories and Villains Could Carry an Entire Adventure

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

Static’s existing stories provide more than enough material for a substantial video game narrative. Static: Shadows of Dakota follows threats against Bang Babies while Ebon searches for his missing brother. That premise could inspire an investigation involving disappearances, frightened families, and competing agendas across the city. Or, a developer could take the character in a completely different direction. The important thing is that Virgil should not face a world-ending threat. Smaller stakes like protecting a neighborhood can feel urgent when players know the people living there.

His enemies could provide variety without requiring an all-star villain lineup. Hotstreak and Ebon would give established fans recognizable opponents, while less familiar characters could become discoveries for new players. DC has so many interesting villains that could be a threat to Static without pulling in the likes of Darkseid or Brainiac. Keeping the power level and stakes relatively low is important for giving DC its own version of Marvel’s Spider-Man. We could also see sidekicks like Hardware or the animated Gear join in the story as well.

DC has the cast and the stories to truly rival Marvel’s greatest games. Recent failures do not mean that the studio needs to give up, and I hope that we see it rise again. The rumors of Injustice 3 are exciting, but fighting games are more niche, and we need a strong single-player narrative-driven adventure. Giving Static a polished solo game could turn that potential into momentum and see DC launch even more excellent games. Static Shock was iconic in the 2000s, and he can easily reclaim that glory.