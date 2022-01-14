DC Multiverse Endless Winter Frost King Build-A-Wave Figures Are On Sale Now

Another day, another McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse drop. This time it’s a Build-A-Wave that includes 7-inch scale figures of Batman, Black Adam, Wonder Woman, and Green Lantern John Stewart from the 2021 Justice League Endless Winter crossover event from Andy Lanning and Ron Marz. If you collect them all, you’ll have all of the pieces you need to assemble a Frost King figure. A breakdown of these figures can be found below.

Endless Winter Batman ($24.99): “As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City’s Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the worlds greatest weapon against crime fighter – the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of Justice!” Includes a Batarang, base, and art card.

Endless Winter Black Adam ($24.99): “Centuries ago, the same wizard that granted Billy Batson the powers of Shazam!, bestowed mystical powers upon a pure-of-heart youth in ancient Egypt. But when the boy tried to share his power to save his dying uncle, his uncle stole it and became the legendary Super-Villain known as Black Adam! Black Adam has the same magical abilities as his Super Hero nemesis, Shazam!, but Adam’s powers come from the Egyptian gods. Shu grants him stamina; Heru, speed; Amon, strength; Zehuti, wisdom; Aton, power; and Mehen, courage. Black Adam can also fly and is virtually invincible.” Includes 2 lightning accessories, a base, and an art card.

Endless Winter Wonder Woman ($24.99): “Diana is the daughter of Hippolyta, Queen of the immortal Amazon warriors, and Zeus, the mighty Olympian god. Diana grew up isolated on the paradise island of Themyscira, until pilot Steve Trevor crashed there and revealed the outside world to her. Soon, she traveled to that world, where she became a champion for justice and equality as Wonder Woman. The Amazon Princess possesses godlike strength, speed, and the ability to fly. She’s also a skilled warrior, wearing bullet-deflecting bracelets and wielding the Lasso of Truth to stop criminals in their tracks and compel them to tell the truth!” Includes a sword, base, and art card.

Endless Winter Green Lantern John Stewart ($24.99): “John Stewart is a former U.S. Marine who uses his military training and discipline to protect Earth, and the rest of Space Sector 2814, as a member of the intergalactic peacekeeping force known as the Green Lantern Corps. As Green Lantern, John wields a power ring, which creates a protective shield around him, allows him to fly, and generates hard-light energy constructs in the form of anything he imagines. Fueled by willpower, Green Lantern’s power ring is one of the mightiest weapons in the universe!” Includes 2 Light Projection Swords, a base, and an art card.

Collectors can pre-order the entire McFarlane Toys Endless Winter wave in a case of 6 right here at Entertainment Earth for $149.99 with free US shipping. You can get caught up on Justice League: Endless Winter here on Comixology. The synopsis reads:

“The Justice League encounters an extinction-level global storm brewing at the former site of the Fortress of Solitude. Enter the Frost King, a monster mad with power with an army at his command! What devastating mystery lies in his past? And how does he tied to Queen Hippolyta, Swamp Thing, Viking Prince, and their reluctant ally, Black Adam? Two timelines will reveal further clues and secrets throughout each chapter of this blockbuster tale!”