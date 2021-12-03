DC’s Peacemaker Gets New Trailer From HBO Max

After an explosive onscreen debut in DC’s The Suicide Squad, John Cena’s take on Christopher Smith / Peacemaker is officially headed to his own series. Peacemaker is currently slated to debut on the HBO Max streaming service in mid-January — and we officially have a new action-packed look at what that will entail. On Friday, HBO Max released the second trailer for Peacemaker, after the first teaser of footage made its debut during the DC FanDome virtual convention.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” creator James Gunn explained when the series was first announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena echoed. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

The Peacemaker series will star Cena, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

“That’s a world, specifically DC, that HBO typically wouldn’t have done,” HBO chief Casey Bloys explained in a recent interview. “And when you’ve got someone like James Gunn who wants to do that, it’s a great way to take advantage. When you think about those shows, they all feel slightly broader than what HBO might typically do.”

Peacemaker is expected to debut on Thursday, January 13th on HBO Max.