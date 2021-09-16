HBO Boss Teases the Scope of HBO Max’s DC Shows

There are arguably more ways than ever to dive into stories involving your favorite DC Comics characters, with countless heroes and villains finding their way onto movies, television, video games, and more. That includes a number of shows on the HBO Max streaming service, from former DC Universe shows like Harley Quinn, Titans, and Doom Patrol, to upcoming fare like Peacemaker and Green Lantern. In a recent interview with Variety, HBO and HBO Max chief Casey Bloys teased how the approach to those shows differs from the traditional HBO style of programming.

“That’s a world, specifically DC, that HBO typically wouldn’t have done,” Bloys explained. “And when you’ve got someone like James Gunn who wants to do that, it’s a great way to take advantage. When you think about those shows, they all feel slightly broader than what HBO might typically do.”

Bloys also admitted that he doesn’t want to compare the HBO Max DC shows to what Marvel Studios is creating on Disney+, arguing that both companies have major advantages.

“I think they have obviously a big advantage like we do as a company, Marvel for Disney and DC for WarnerMedia, to have access to those characters, those stories, those worlds,” Bloys added.

At the moment, HBO Max has a number of interesting upcoming projects inspired by the DC Universe in various stages of development, including Peacemaker, Green Lantern, Justice League Dark, DC Super Hero High, two spinoffs for The Batman, and potential series for John Constantine and Madame Xanadu. The streaming service is also working on original DC films, including Batgirl, Black Canary, Blue Beetle, and Static Shock.

“HBO Max presents a huge opportunity for DC,” Warner Bros. Picture Group Chair Toby Emmerich revealed in an interview earlier this summer. “It allows us to make high-quality mid-budget superhero movies that reintroduce lesser-known DC titles, while also crossing over stand-out characters from our bigger films into original series. Connecting the DC cinematic universe with Max gives our fans more ways to explore the DC multiverse and more chances to enjoy more great stories with these beloved characters.”

