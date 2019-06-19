DC Reveals Hero Is Having A Baby

DC’s revealed a series of surprises as part of this week’s big comic releases, but one, in particular, will have some big ramifications for one of DC’s highest profile heroes. Now, huge spoilers are incoming for DC Comics‘ Aquaman #49, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Are we good? Good. So, as you’ll recall from the last issue of Aquaman, Mother Shark made Arthur an offer now that he finds himself no longer amongst the living. He had the choice of going back to his life with just the essential memories restored, or he could choose to gather more memories from his past life, but at the risk of it driving him crazy. Arthur chose to collect more, as he wanted to know about the red-haired woman, remarking he didn’t feel complete without knowing what she meant to him.

Mother Shark obliges, and we see a conversation playing out between Arthur and Mera where they are just having some enjoyable time together. Eventually, the conversation turns to something more serious (much to Arthur’s playful chagrin), and Mera dances around the subject of them as a couple. At first, it seems as if she is hinting that they should not be a couple, do to their differing responsibilities. Aquaman is as he says almost dying twice a week, while Mera is now Queen of Atlantis and in charge of ruling an entire civilization.

Eventually though Aquaman pushes for the real reason Mera is expressing doubts about them, and Arthur tells her that their separate paths isn’t new news. He says “and yes, I will have to run off to save the world occasionally and yes, it is risky. But when I am done, I will always, always find my way back to you. Because you’re right. My home isn’t in Atlantis Mera…it’s right here”, and points to her heart.

He finishes by saying “it’s wherever I have to go to be with you. How does you being Queen change that?” That’s when Mera reveals a bombshell, saying “it’s not me being Queen. That’s not it!” When Arthur asks what it is, she says “I’m pregnant”.

The next page reveals how he deals with the news, but that’s another story for another time. You can check out the spoiler image of Mera’s announcement above.

Aquaman #49 is written by Kelly Sue DeConnick and drawn by Viktor Bogdanovic and you can find the official description below.

“The truth about how Aquaman lost his memory is finally revealed! But can Arthur handle the shocking truth? Whom will Queen Mera decide to marry? And how will Arthur escape the jaws of the terrifying Mother Shark? The tides of changes are upon us, and it all leads to next month’s landmark AQUAMAN #50!”

Aquaman #49 is in comic stores now, and you can read our full review of the issue right here!