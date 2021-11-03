Did DC’s Titans Star Brenton Thwaites Just Confirm Season 5 Is in the Works?

DC’s Titans is done with season 3, and season 4 was officially announced at DC FanDome this year. However, a new interview with Titans star Brenton Thwaites may have revealed some further good news for fans of the series, because it sounds like Titans season 5 is also in the works! While WarnerMedia has yet to make any official announcement about Titans season 5, Thwaites off-handedly mentioned that certain storylines that fans are excited for will be playing out across “seasons 4 and 5.” At this point, it seems like Titans season 5 would be a proper final run for the series.

In his interview, Brenton Thwaites was discussing his character Dick Grayson (aka Nightwing) and the penultimate season 3 episode “Prodigal”, which teased Dick’s possible future with Anna Diop’s Koriand’r (aka Starfire). When Nightwing is hovering between life and death while in the Lazarus Pit, he sees a vision of his past (his dead father), as well as his (possible) future: as a father himself, to a little girl he has with Starfire. It’s that particular vision of hope that helps Dick battle his way back to the land of the living.

Thwaites reminds fans that Titans has a history of doing these sorts of dream or vision sequences and that they are not to be taken as literal visions of the series’ future (see: a previous vision of Dick having a child with Dove). At the same time, the actor also admits that overusing that kind of a tease is a danger if you never deliver, and in this case, he knows the vision of Nightwing and Starfire’s child is “a placeholder for what’s to come in seasons 4 and 5.”

In DC Comics lore Nightwing and Starfire indeed have a daughter – a girl named Mar’i Grayson who becomes the heroine Nightstar. Mar’i exists in the “Kingdom Come” timeline of the DC Universe, a world where the Justice League comes out of retirement to tame a wild new generation of metahumans that’s pushing the world toward apocalypse. Mar’i is one of the Justice League/Titans descendants who joins an elderly Batman’s team The Outsiders and attempts to avert the doomsday war between superhumans. Following the climactic war of Kingdom Come, Mar’i followed in her parents’ footsteps as a leading member of the new Titans.

Brenton Thwaites clearly knows how strong the passions of DC fans run, because he apparently didn’t film that little Nightstar teaser sequence without some assurances, first:

“I just asked that they were very confident that would happen,” Thwaites explains. “Because I feel like doing that and not following through… you can’t do that too many times otherwise the fans will lose their minds. As will we. So I think it’s just, yeah, a hint of what’s to come.”

Titans Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on HBO Max. Season 4 has been announced.