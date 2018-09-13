DC Universe App Live Ahead of Release Date on Android, Web

The DC Universe streaming service isn’t officially set to launch until Sept. 15th, but Android users can get the app right now.

The DC Universe app is now available to download on Android devices.

Here’s the DC Universe app page in the Google Play store:

For those who aren’t Android users, you can head over to DCUniverse.com, which is now populated with the films, television series, and comics that will be available at launch.

The “Movies & TV” section is divided into five categories. “Movies” covers live-action and animated features, including Superman: The Movie, Superman II, the 2009 animated Wonder Woman movie, Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam, Green Lantern: First Flight, and Batman: Mask of the Phantom.

The “Animated Series” section offers several classic DC Comics cartoons, including Batman Beyond, Justice League, Batman: The Animated Series, Superman: The Animated Series, Young Justice, and Static Shock.

The “Series” section includes live-action television shows like Constantine, The Adventures of Superboy, Birds of Prey, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, The Flash series from the early ’90s, and Wonder Woman.

The “Specials” section features documentaries and featurettes like Look, up in the Sky! The Amazing Story of Superman, Batman Unmasked: The Psychology of the Dark Knight, Secret Origin: The Story of DC Comics, The Science of Superman, Legends of the Superheroes, and Batman Tech.

Finally, the “Shorts” section includes animated shorts like the ones that ran during the DC Nation animation block, including Superman of Tokyo, Riddle Me This!, Doom Patrol, DC’s World’s Funniest, Animal Man, and Shade the Changing Man.

The “Comic Books” section offers a multitude of titles, though many of them have only a handful of issues available currently. The portal has a page with curated collections, including “Trending Comics” and a section dedicated to new reader friendly starting points. The remaining sections are currently focused on Batman, including collections like “Under the Hood,” “Batman: Year One & Year Two,” “Classic Joker Stories,” “Neal Adams Batman,” and “Villain’s First Appearance.”

There’s also a “Community” section featuring a message board, a news section featuring posts from the DC Universe blog, an encyclopedia with information on a variety of characters (this section is also very Batman-focused currently), and a shop. Head over to investigate for yourself.

Fans will have to wait a while longer before any of the original content for DC Universe launches. The first will be Titans, coming in October. Other original series coming to DC Universe include a live-action Doom Patrol series and Swamp Thing series, as well as an animated Harley Quinn series and a new season of Young Justice.

