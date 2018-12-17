DC Universe Reveals Release Calendar for ‘Doom Patrol,’ ‘Swamp Thing,’ ‘Harley Quinn’ and More

The DC Universe streaming service will roll out multiple exclusive original series throughout 2019, including Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, Stargirl and the animated Harley Quinn as detailed in a new release calendar guide.

Joining inaugural series Titans, DC Universe readies live-action spinoff Doom Patrol for February 2019 followed by Swamp Thing in May and Stargirl in August.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The animated Young Justice: Outsiders, a revival of the fan-favorite series that first aired on Cartoon Network, reaches the streaming service in January before half-hour adult animated comedy Harley Quinn premieres in October. All dates are subject to change.

DC Comics veteran Geoff Johns, who serves as executive producer on Titans and the in-the-works Stargirl, says the DCU output is “much like the multiverse” of the comic books.

“I don’t think there’s any hard, fast rules saying that Stargirl and Swamp Thing aren’t in the same universe as Titans and Doom Patrol,” Johns told ComicBook.com.

“Right now I’m just working on Stargirl and trying to make Stargirl the best Stargirl TV show it can possibly be. Whether it connects to another show down the line is open-ended.”

Swamp Thing writer-producer Gary Dauberman previously noted “the opportunity is there” when it comes to connecting the streaming series, but such crossover is “not mandated.”

“I think we could if, in the future, it organically works itself out to be that way,” Dauberman said of the horror-skewed series, which counts Aquaman director James Wan among its executive producers. “I haven’t discussed that with the guys from Titans and they haven’t discussed it with us.”

Other familiar faces lured to the Warner Bros.-backed DC Universe includes Doom Patrol‘s Brendan Fraser (The Mummy) and Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Stargirl‘s Joel McHale (Community), Swamp Thing‘s Crystal Reed (Teen Wolf) and Virginia Madsen (Sideways), and Harley Quinn‘s Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) and Diedrich Bader (Veep).