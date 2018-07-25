‘Stargirl’ TV Series Announced for DC Universe

Today, fans got their first look at the Titans live-action series, and it looks like DC Universe has a lot more in store. During his panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Geoff Johns announced that he will be writing and producing a Stargirl live-action series, which is set to air on DC Universe. The series will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions.

On his spotlight panel, @geoffjohns announces a new addition to @TheDCUniverse lineup: Stargirl, on a mission to bring back the legacy of the Justice Society! #DCSDCC pic.twitter.com/kbKyjMSuRe — DC (@DCComics) July 19, 2018

Stargirl will follow high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore, who inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop villains from the past. The series will feature appearances and references to multiple members of the Justice Society of America, the group that Courtney is most often associated with in the comics. The series is described as “fun, exciting, and unpredictable”, and inspired by Superman: The Movie and Wonder Woman.

“The show’s about Courtney Whitmore, whose mom gets remarried to Pat Dugan, and they move to Blue Valley Nebraska,” Johns revealed at the panel. “She learns that Pat Dugan used to be a member of the Justice Society of America, and so she steals her stepfather’s stuff and goes for a joyride.”

Courtney was originally created by Johns and Lee Moder, and was inspired by Johns’ late sister of the same name. Stargirl first made her DC Comics debut in 1999’s Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. #1.

This will be the latest live-action appearance for Stargirl, following roles on Smallville and Legends of Tomorrow. On the latter of those two shows, Courtney was last seen guarding King Arthur in his time period, after she was sent there to protect a portion of the Spear of Destiny.

This will mark the sixth original series for DC Universe, joining Titans, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, Harley Quinn, and Young Justice: Outsiders. The streaming service recently announced its initial subscription options, and is expected to roll out sometime this fall.

Stargirl is expected to debut sometime in 2019.