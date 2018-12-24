DC Universe’s ‘Doom Patrol’ Character Posters Released

DC Universe is celebrating the end of Titans‘s first season by giving fans a look forward to Doom Patrol, the series that will spin out of the show’s events.

Not only did they release a holiday-themed teaser trailer earlier today, but DC has provided a half-dozen character posters, made to evoke the look and feel of theatrical posters, each focusin on a single character from the show.

Doom Patrol is a reimagining of one of DC’s strangest group of outcast Super Heroes which includes: Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor/Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele/Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone/Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder/The Chief.

The Doom Patrol‘s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of TITANS, DOOM PATROL will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.

The second live-action DC Universe Original Series, Doom Patrol, premieres February 15, 2019 only on DC Universe.

You can check out the posters below.

Robotman

The Robotman poster seems to be based on the kind of theatrical poster you might see for a movie like Tom Cruise’s Days of Thunder, which makes sense, given that before he was essentially a brain inside of a robot body, he was a professional race car driver.

(Heck, even the font on “Premieres” in the lower left corner feels a lot like the Days of Thunder poster font!)

Fraser will take over the role from Jake Michaels, who played the character on Titans, which feeds into Doom Patrol. Michaels is not the first character to be recast between Titans and Doom Patrol; almost everyone got a new “face” before the cast was finalized.

A former race car driver, Cliff Steele was in a horrific accident that left his body uninhabitable. Cliff’s brain was saved by the mysterious Dr. Caulder and he lives on in a powerful robotic body.

Per the Deadline report, “Fraser will provide the voiceover for Robotman and will appear in flashback scenes as Cliff Steele. Riley Shanahan has also been cast in the role of Robotman. He will provide the physical performance of the character on stage in full body costume.”

Crazy Jane

Next up, in a poster that feels quite a bit like something from the Quentin Tarantino/Robert Rodriguez grindhouse double feature, is a shot of Orange is the New Black veteran Diane Guerrero in the role of Crazy Jane for the Titans spinoff Doom Patrol. The role is described as being a series regular.

According to DC, Crazy Jane is an unlikely hero suffering from the world’s most severe case of multiple personality disorder. Each of her 64 distinct personas manifest a different super power making Jane the Doom Patrol‘s most powerful member…and also its most unstable.

A major player during Grant Morrison’s acclaimed run on Doom Patrol, fans of the series have long speculated that Crazy Jane also appeared in Morrison’s creator-owned masterpiece The Invisibles, taking on the name and personality of Ragged Robin. In the Gerard Way/Nick Derington run on Doom Patrol, the character was at one point depicted wearing Ragged Robin’s facial makeup with Crazy Jane’s hair, suggesting that others besides Morrison may have embraced the similarities.

Negative Man

We got some more Tom Cruise vibes here, as Negative Man’s poster could probably pass for something from Top Gun — if, y’know, there werne’t an invisible man thing going on with the character in the foreground.

Elasti-Woman

No, it is not Elasti-Girl! Even though that was her name for years in the comics, it likely would be a huge argument with Disney over trying to market that name in a post-Incredibles world.

April Bowlby’s Rita Farr actually managed to survive the recasting process between Titans and Doom Patrol, so this will be the version fans have already come to know in the fan-favorite episode of Titans that featured the team.

The character’s origin involves Rita being an up-and-coming actress, whose body is forever altered by exposure to toxic gas. After trying to reclaim her old life (and presumably failing), Rita finds a new life and purpose as a member of Doom Patrol.

Cyborg

Earler today, fans got their very first look at the DC Universe Cyborg.

While the hero has appeared in live action before — on Smallville and in the Justice League movie — he did not appear on Titans, and so it was only with the poster which leaked a little bit early this morning that fans got their first look.

It’s kind of hard to miss the fact that this poster…well, yeah, it resembles a certain kind of techno-thriller from the mid-2000s in a lot of ways, but also, just the font is a bit evocative of Justice League. Whether or not that is intentional is anybody’s guess.

Wade, who fans will know from The First Purge, has been added as a series regular to Doom Patrol in the role of Victor Stone, better known as Cyborg. Cyborg has been a linchpin of several high-profile DC groups, including the Teen Titans and Justice League, and now he’s going to give the Doom Patrol an offer that they can’t refuse.

The events of Doom Patrol will spin directly out of the events of DC Universe’s Titans series, and it remains to be seen how the character will fit into Doom Patrol’s main storyline. You can check out the official character description below.

“Vic Stone is the charming and sarcastic half-human, half-machine superhero known as Cyborg. Vic may be connected to every computer on the world, but he struggles to maintain the connections that make him human. Desperate to gain acceptance from the outside world, Vic harnesses the curse of his cybernetic body and uses his powers as the ultimate hero for the digital age.”

Wade’s credits include the comedy trio Mandem on the Wall, and he delivered a breakout performance in the show Youngers. He also starred in Netflix’s The Weekend Movie and BBC’s The Interceptor, and will be starring in BBC’s VS. project. He’s also co-founder of the digital media company The Wall of Comedy.

The Chief

Last but not least, we get team leader The Chief, played by former James Bond Timothy Dalton.

Caulder is the founder and mentor of the Doom Patrol, but a secretive and dangerous man in his own right.

Dalton’s Dr. Caulder is a pioneer in medical science, searching the world over for those on the edge of death in need of a miracle. Brilliant but controversial, Dr. Caulder will stop at nothing to help those he believes are in need, including his collection of strange heroes known as The Doom Patrol.

Dalton is best known for playing James Bond in The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill. He has also played Rassilon in the Doctor Who episode “The End of Time” and Sir Malcolm Murray in Showtime’s Penny Dreadful.