DC Universe’s Titans Shuts Down Production After Crew Member Killed During Stunt

Tragedy struck on the set of the second season of Titans for DC Universe. According to a new report from TMZ, special effects coordinator Warren Appleby passed away after being struck by a heavy object while filming the series.

According to the report, the incident took place at a test facility where the crew tests the process for the stunts they plan to enact on the screen. After they work out how the stunt will be executed and filmed, they then carry that plan over to the production.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The report states that the stunt included a car flipping over on its side, but that a piece of shrapnel flew off and struck the crew member in the head. TMZ states that authorities in Toronto, where Titans is filmed, indicated that Appleby died en route to the hospital.

Warner Bros. Television issued a statement in the wake of Appleby’s tragic passing.

“We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of our treasured colleague, special effects coordinator Warren Appleby, after an accident which occurred at a special effects facility during the preparation and testing for an upcoming shoot. Warren is beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television and motion pictures. The executive producers, along with everyone, in the Titans family, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC UNIVERSE, wish to express our deepest condolences, and heartfelt love and support, to Warren’s family and friends at this most difficult time.”

Production on Season 2 of Titans has been shut down temporarily, and is reportedly resuming in two days. Canada’s Ministry of Labour is now investigating the incident.

Titans Season 2 does not yet have a release date.