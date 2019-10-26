DC Gives Wonder Woman Some Godly New Armor

Things have been tough for Diana lately, what with the God of Love dying and putting the final nail in Diana and Steve Trevor’s relationship on top of Wonder Woman’s weapons being shattered by Cheetah’s upgraded arsenal courtesy of Lex Luthor. So yeah, it’s been a little rough. Thankfully the tide finally started to turn a bit in this week’s Wonder Woman #81, when Atlantiades took over the role left behind by Aphrodite and gave Wonder Woman a big-time boost with some powerful new armor.

Atlantiades ends up making a decision that is recognized as worthy of godly power, and after that, she becomes the new God of Love. That ends up bringing Love back into the world, and she races to Diana’s aid with Trevor.

Diana is currently talking to Cheetah, but at this point, Diana is supremely vulnerable without her bracelets and has been worn down quite a bit over the past few weeks. Atlantiades says that Diana has a debt to settle and gives her some new golden armor, which looks pretty slick, though that’s not all.

In place of her bracelets, she gets golden gauntlets brimming with power, and she uses this to take the fight to Cheetah and ultimately shatters her sword.

Granted she doesn’t get to keep the armor, but it’s still pretty cool, and you can check out the spoiler images above.

Wonder Woman #81 is written by G. Willow Wilson and drawn by Xermanico with a cover by Yanick Paquette. You can find the official description below.

“Olympus has been returned to the gods! Now that the deities of Diana’s world are back in power, all of her troubles are over. Or are they? Using the welcome distraction, Cheetah has finally made her way to her final destination for destruction: Themyscira!”

Wonder Woman #81 is in comic stores now.

What did you think of the issue? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!