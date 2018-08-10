DC’s ‘Doom Patrol’ Casts Joivan Wade as Cyborg

Doom Patrol is coming to television life thanks to DC Universe, and now the show has officially got its Cyborg.

Actor Joivan Wade, who fans will know from The First Purge, has been added as a series regular to Doom Patrol in the role of Victor Stone, better known as Cyborg. Cyborg has been a linchpin of several high-profile DC groups, including the Teen Titans and Justice League, and now he’s going to give the Doom Patrol an offer that they can’t refuse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The events of Doom Patrol will spin directly out of the events of DC Universe’s Titans series, and it remains to be seen how the character will fit into Doom Patrol’s main storyline. You can check out the official character description below.

“Vic Stone is the charming and sarcastic half-human, half-machine superhero known as Cyborg. Vic may be connected to every computer on the world, but he struggles to maintain the connections that make him human. Desperate to gain acceptance from the outside world, Vic harnesses the curse of his cybernetic body and uses his powers as the ultimate hero for the digital age.”

Wade’s credits include the comedy trio Mandem on the Wall, and he delivered a breakout performance in the show Youngers. He also starred in Netflix’s The Weekend Movie and BBC’s The Interceptor, and will be starring in BBC’s VS. project. He’s also co-founder of the digital media company The Wall of Comedy.

Jeremy Carver will serve as showrunner and executive producer, while Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns and Sarah Schecter will also executive produce.

Warner Bros. Television describes the Doom Patrol series as “a re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find.

Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of Titans, Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.”

In addition to the Doom Patrol series, DC is producing a live-action Titans TV show, which is currently being filmed. The service will also include the third season of Young Justice, called Young Justice: Outsiders, an animated Harley Quinn series, and a Swamp Thing live-action series.

DC Universe opens up for business later this year.