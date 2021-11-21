DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “A Woman’s Place Is In The War Effort!” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “A Woman’s Place is in the War Effort!”, the upcoming seventh episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s seventh season. The episode will see the heroes find themselves in 1940s Seattle in need of parts for their time machine, but they get a little bit of luck in that the ladies end up working at an airplane factory. Unfortunately, according to the episode synopsis, things will go awry fairly quickly when Astra takes matters of workforce inequality into her own hands.



The episode will also see the heroes meeting up with a “surprise guest”. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below and then read on for photos. You can also check out the episode preview here.



CREATING CHANGE – When the Legends crash land in 1940s Seattle, they find themselves right in the middle of WWII with a surprise guest. Needing replacement parts to fix the time machine, Sara, Ava, Astra, Spooner and Gideon find themselves working in different sections of an airplane factory alongside “Rosies.” With Astra frustrated with inequality in the workforce, she takes matters into her own hands. Meanwhile, Behrad offers to play host and help teach Nate about Persian culture and etiquette. Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, Shayan Sobhian and Amy Pemberton also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot.



DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “A Woman’s Place is in the War Effort!” will debut on November 24.

Gwyn

Behrad and Gideon

Hiding

Legends

Gideon and Gary

Gwyn and Behrad

Ava, Gideon, and Sara

Astra and Spooner

Astra and Spooner

Zari and Behrad

Sara

Nate

Behrad

Sara and Ava