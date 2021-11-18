DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “A Woman’s Place Is In The War Effort!” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “A Woman’s Place is in the War Effort!”, the upcoming seventh episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s seventh season. After managing to escape a nearly disastrous time travel jump to the day before the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, the Legends find themselves in 1940s Seattle in need of parts for their time machine. In the preview, it seems like good luck that they end up getting work at an airplane factory, but things seem like they will go awry pretty quickly. You can check out the preview below.

The official episode synopsis also suggests that the heroes will find themselves meeting up with a “surprise guest”. Given the World War II-era setting, some have speculated that it could be a hero from the Justice Society of the time period, but given that the Legends are being chased by Bishop and his own Waverider, it could very well be an unpleasant surprise. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.



CREATING CHANGE – When the Legends crash land in 1940s Seattle, they find themselves right in the middle of WWII with a surprise guest. Needing replacement parts to fix the time machine, Sara, Ava, Astra, Spooner and Gideon find themselves working in different sections of an airplane factory alongside “Rosies.” With Astra frustrated with inequality in the workforce, she takes matters into her own hands. Meanwhile, Behrad offers to play host and help teach Nate about Persian culture and etiquette. Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, Shayan Sobhian and Amy Pemberton also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot.



After saving 1925 Earth from an alien invasion (and getting married!), Legends co-captains Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) think they and their beloved crew can finally go home and relax. Too bad their time travel ship, the Waverider, gets blown up by a second Waverider…meaning the Legends are now trapped in 1925 Odessa, Texas! The only way to get home, and get payback on their mysterious new enemy, is to journey to New York City and find the forefather of time travel, Welsh inventor Dr. Gwyn Davies (Matt Ryan). But with no Waverider, no way of knowing how they’re impacting the timeline, and a time traveling foe hunting them, this will be the toughest mission yet for the Legends. The team includes: a historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); a former Queen of Hell turned rookie witch Astra Logue (Olivia Swann); the gun totin’ empath Spooner Cruz (Lisseth Chavez), the warlock-in-training who’s secretly an alien, Gary Green (Adam Tsekhman); and the brother-sister air-totem-wielding duo, Zari Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian). Along the way, they pick up a familiar but shocking new teammate: a real-life, human Gideon (Amy Pemberton), who’s knowledge of the timeline may be the key to solving all of the Legends’ problems.



DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “A Woman’s Place is in the War Effort!” will debut on November 24.