DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Everything Goes to Hell in “Lowest Common Denominator”

On January 19, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will return to the airwaves, moving to a new time slot and seemingly returning to Legends form a bit with an episode that blends time-travel, Hell, and reality TV. There also seems to be at least one romance moving from background to foreground, as Behrad asks Zari and Nate for advice about Astra, and there’s…something…about Gideon’s relationship with Gary. All in all, it seems like a little Legends madness and a bit of a change from the more straightforward plots that have driven season 7 so far. Maybe that’s to be expected, with the team getting a time machine back and the big bad finally being revealed for the season.

Specifically, the episode sees the team accidentally jumping to Hell, breaching the barrier between Hell and Constantine’s Manor, and allowing the damned crew of a ’90s reality show into the manor. It’s possible that Gideon making this mistake is part of why people aren’t taking her seriously in the episode.

You can see the synopsis below.

EMOTIONS RUN HOT – When Gideon jumps the time machine into the Manor Dimension, the which lands in Hell, and Astra (Olivia Swann) realizes that a damned 90’s reality show crew sneaks into the manner causing havoc.Unbeknownst to the Legends, the reality tv crew is causing emotions to spike, and Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) share their true feelings about their roles as Co-Captains.Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) seeks advice about Astra from Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe), but Behrad finds that his past is put on display instead.Meanwhile, when Gideon’s (Amy Pemberton) opinions are ignored and her relationship with Gary (Adam Tsekhman) is dismissed, no one could have anticipated what happens.Matt Ryan and Lisseth Chavez also star.Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will air on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, beginning on January 19 with “Lowest Common Denominator.”