DC's Legends of Tomorrow Final Season DVD Release Date Revealed

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment today confirmed that DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The Seventh and Final Season is coming to DVD and Blu-ray on July 19th -- and that the package will not include Beebo Saves Christmas, the holiday special released last year and starring Ben Diskin, Ernie Hudson, Victor Garber, and Yvette Nicole Brown. Included on the box set will be the 13-episode final season, as well as a gag reel, some deleted/extended scenes, and a mini-documentary about the show's 100th season, "WVRDR_ERROR_100<Oest-of-th3-Gs.gid30n>NotFound," which served as the third episode of the show's final season. Besides having no time for Beebo, the final season is one of the few Arrowverse home releases not to feature a Comic Con International or DC FanDome presentation as part of its bonus features.

In DC's Legends of Tomorrow season 7, the team finds itself stranded in 1920s Texas and squaring off against evil androids. Once they can finally get back to time-traveling, it's with the help of a new character, World War I veteran Gwyn Davies (Matt Ryan), who has conditions of his own for becoming a Legend. The series finale introduced the character of Booster Gold (Donald Faison), in the hopes of keeping the series afloat for one more season to give it a proper send-off.

It's also worth noting that, unlike Arrow and Supergirl, it does not appear that Warners will be releasing a "Complete Series" box set for Legends of Tomorrow.

You can read the official synopsis for release below.

Everyone's favorite Super Heroes need to get back to the future as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The Seventh and Final Season on Blu-ray and DVD July 19, 2022. DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The Seventh and Final Season features all 13 epic episodes with special features including deleted scenes and a gag reel. The set is priced to own at $24.98 SRP for the DVD ($29.98 in Canada) and $29.98 for the Blu-ray ($39.99 in Canada) and is also available to own on Digital via purchase from all major digital retailers.



After saving the planet from an alien invasion last season, the Legends deserve a break. Too bad their time travel ship, the Waverider, gets blown up by a second Waverider...meaning the Legends are now trapped in 1925 Odessa, Texas! The only way to get home, and get payback on their mysterious new enemy, is to journey across the country to an early pioneer of time travel, who might just be their only hope of returning home. But with no Waverider, no way of knowing how they're impacting the timeline, and a time-traveling foe hunting them, this will be the toughest mission yet for the Legends.



DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz (Arrow, Mad Men), Tala Ashe (Smash, The Carrie Diaries), Jes Macallan (Mistresses, Shameless), Olivia Swann (Doctors), Adam Tsekhman (The Twilight Zone), Shayan Sobhian (The Chosen), Lisseth Chavez (Chicgago P.D.) and Amy Louise Pemberton (Arrow, Suspense), with Nick Zano (What I Like About You), and Matt Ryan (Constantine).



Based on the DC characters, DC's Legends of Tomorrow is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Riverdale), Phil Klemmer (Chuck, Political Animals), Keto Shimizu (Arrow), James Eagan (Ash vs. Evil Dead), Ray Utarnachitt (The Tomorrow People) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Riverdale).