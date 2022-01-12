DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “Lowest Common Denominator” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Lowest Common Denominator”, the ninth episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s seventh season. The episode is set to air on Wednesday, January 19th. With the Arrowverse series returning from midseason hiatus this week with “Paranoid Android”, we don’t know a ton about “Lowest Common Denominator” but what we do know sounds like everything goes to hell — literally. According to the previously released episode synopsis, the Legends manage to jump the time machine to Constantine’s Manor, but then end up in Hell and, more than that, the damned crew of a 90s reality show gets involved and as you can guess, Legends chaos ensues.

The episode will also see some relationship matters come into play as well with Behrad looking for advice about Astra and Gideon’s relationship with Gary faces some challenges as well while the most stable relationship on the team, Sara and Ava’s, apparently will seem some truths come to light about their co-captain role. You can check out the official episode synopsis below and then read on for the photos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

EMOTIONS RUN HOT – When Gideon jumps the time machine into the Manor Dimension, the which lands in Hell, and Astra (Olivia Swann) realizes that a damned 90’s reality show crew sneaks into the manner causing havoc. Unbeknownst to the Legends, the reality tv crew is causing emotions to spike, and Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) share their true feelings about their roles as Co-Captains. Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) seeks advice about Astra from Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe), but Behrad finds that his past is put on display instead. Meanwhile, when Gideon’s (Amy Pemberton) opinions are ignored and her relationship with Gary (Adam Tsekhman) is dismissed, no one could have anticipated what happens. Matt Ryan and Lisseth Chavez also star. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Lowest Common Denominator” airs January 19th.

