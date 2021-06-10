DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Stressed Western Synopsis Teases David Ramsey's Episode

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Stressed Western," the June 27 episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, which features the return of Sara (Caity Lotz) to the team, marks the halfway point of the season and presumably puts the team on a collision course with Bishop, the man who was responsible for Sara being abducted by aliens. It also seems that some of the pairings in the episode are going to be pretty unusual for the series, whether it's Spooner and Astra or a story centering on Zari and Behrad. It seems Constantine, who recently lost his tie to the magical world, will also turn to newly-identified alien Gary Green to help him fix that problem.

This is one of two synopses released today. The previous week, Legends will bring the team back to the events of last year's finale in "Back to the Finale Part II."

You can see the synopsis for "Stressed Western" below.

KEEPING CALM – With everyone finally back together, the Legends find themselves looking to Nate (Nick Zano) to keep everything calm while in the old West on a mission to find an alien. After trying to keep things normal, Sara (Caity Lotz) reveals her secret to Ava (Jes Macallan) and the team, leaving them all shocked. Constantine (Matt Ryan) looks to Gary (Adam Tsekham) who might have answers the answer help to his problem. Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) are forced to work together despite their clashing personalities which ultimately helps push them to hone their powers. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) takes an unusual interest in Behrad’s (Shayan Sobhian) personal life. Dominic Purcell also stars. David Ramsey directed the episode written by Matthew Maala.

After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy... Based on the characters from DC, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Phil Klemmer (“The Tomorrow People,” “Chuck”), Grainne Godfree (“The Flash”), Keto Shimizu (“Arrow”), James Eagan (“Ash vs Evil Dead,” “Hellcats”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Back to the Finale Part II" is set to premiere on June 20.