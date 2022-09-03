DC's Stargirl: "Chapter Four: The Evidence" Synopsis Released

The CW has released a synopsis for "Frenemies – Chapter Four: The Evidence", the fourth episode of DC's Stargirl's third season. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, September 21st. This week's season premiere saw the shocking murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins), something that Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA came upon just moments after it happened. Now, the heroes have a murder mystery to solve in Blue Valley, but it's not the only challenge they face. Old foes are now living alongside them, presumably as allies, while Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) is back and from the sounds of things in the episode synopsis, Sylvester may need a little help of his own.

According to the synopsis, Sylvester tries something that doesn't quite work the way he expects it to, prompting Pat (Luke Wilson) to need to call an old friend while the JSA finds a new suspect in the murder. You can check out the full synopsis for yourself below.

BACK TO THE SCENE OF THE CRIME — After one of Sylvester's (Joel McHale) plans results in an unexpected outcome, Pat (Luke Wilson) calls upon an old friend for help. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) uncovers a new suspect in their murder investigation, and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) reaches out to Cameron (Hunter Sansone). Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, Hunter Sansone and Alkoya Brunson also star. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen.

The return of Starman is something that is going to be a real challenge for Courtney during the season, especially with Starman having a bit of a different view when it comes to the situation with the former foes.

"I think people are going to give Starman some backlash because they're like, you're not forgiving. You're holding grudges. Not very heroic of you," Bassinger recently told ComicBook.com. "But technically speaking, the last time he was on the Earth, these people, Sportsmaster and Tigress killed all of his best friends, his team, put him in the ground, they killed him. So, I think it feels… there is so much there, so much history. You can't really blame him for feeling the way he's feeling."

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter Four: The Evidence" airs September 21st.