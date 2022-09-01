DC's Stargirl: Courtney Trains With Starman in "The Suspects" Preview

The CW has released a preview for "Frenemies – Chapter 2: The Suspects", the second episode of DC's Stargirl's third season. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, September 7th and will be a pretty significant one. This week's season premiere saw the murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins) with the JSA coming across the scene of the crime. It also saw Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) decide to share the cosmic staff with Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) as well as Sylvester deciding to train Courtney — and in the new preview, we get a taste of just how that training will go.

In the preview, which you can check out for yourself below, Starman does have quite a few tricks he can teach Courtney. It also looks like Starman has some issues that will need addressing as well, particularly when it comes to a run in between the hero and The Shade that doesn't exactly go well.

A MURDER MYSTERY IN BLUE VALLEY — After stumbling upon a suspicious murder in Blue Valley, the JSA begin looking at potential suspects. A tense run-in with The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake) makes Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and Pat (Luke Wilson) realize that Sylvester's (Joel McHale) old ways could land them in hot water. Finally, Barbara (Amy Smart) steps in to help Paula (Joy Osmanski), whose attempt at fitting in has not gone so well. Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone, Neil Hopkins and Alkoya Brunson also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Robbie Hyne.

"She looks up to Starman and technically it was his first so who is she to completely take it away from him and her just being the light that she is, she really does feel like that's best for him," Bassinger told ComicBook.com. "So, of course she's going to turn it into a way that works for her, too, because she puts people before herself. That's just who she is. And so, from her perspective, it keeps people safer because when she's at school, he can still patrol and keep Blue Valley safe. And then also it gives her the ability to balance the work life a little bit better, which she's always pushing people to do."

Of course, two heroes sharing the staff could result in some clashes, particularly when it comes to differences between Stargirl and Starman. The season premiere already suggested at some differences between who the two heroes view their former foes and Bassinger says that she thinks there will be some backlash for Starman.

"I think people are going to give Starman some backlash because they're like, you're not forgiving. You're holding grudges. Not very heroic of you. But technically speaking, the last time he was on the Earth, these people, Sportsmaster and Tigress killed all of his best friends, his team, put him in the ground, they killed him. So, I think it feels… there is so much there, so much history. You can't really blame him for feeling the way he's feeling."

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Frenemies – Chapter 2: The Suspects" airs September 7th.