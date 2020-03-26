DC’s Stargirl Premiere Delayed

Given the current delays in Hollywood this one won’t come as much of a shock, but the brief delay itself might. DC Universe has announced that the premiere episode of their new superhero series Stargirl has been officially delayed, though only by one week. Originally set to premiere on the DC Universe streaming service on Monday, May 11, the series will now premiere on Monday, May 18 on DC Universe before airing on The CW on Tuesday, May 19. No official reason was given for the delay but other delays in television production, and a stoppage of new episodes, have likely effected it.

The premiere episode of Stargirl was scheduled to air on The CW after its streaming premiere and was supposed to be tied into new episodes of The Flash as its lead-in programming. But with no new episodes of any of The CW’s DC Shows on the air, this delay makes sense and could signal when new episodes will return of the other shows. The CW has not confirmed if new episodes of The Flash or other shows will return by mid-May, but this announcement signals their planning for new content at the start of the summer.

Stargirl will follow Courtney (Brec Bassinger), a high school student whose life is turned upside when her mother remarries and moves them to Nebraska. More than that, there’s her stepfather’s connection to the Justice Society of America as her stepfather Pat Dugan ? He was STRIPE, the sidekick to Starman. The series will take inspiration from the Stars and STRIPE comic, and according to co-creator and executive producer Geoff Johns will also have a tone similar to that of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

“It’s cool; it’s going to take the Stars and STRIPE comic, the Justice Society comic, and merge it into one thing,” Johns revealed in an interview last year. “And tonally, it’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer along with the [comic] books. We’re bringing a lot of the legacy stuff into it, a lot of the stuff James Robinson did with the Justice Society. I love all of that, his JSA: The Golden Age series, launching the [1999 series] JSA… I’ve always wanted to do a series based on Stars and STRIPE, so it’s really exciting.”

The series will also star Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan/STRIPE, Joel McHale as Sylvester Pemberton/Starman, Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Rex Tyler/Hourman, Brian Stapf as Ted Grant/Wildcat, Henry Thomas as Charles McNider/Doctor Midnight, Joy Osmanski as Paula Brooks/Tigress, Neil Hopkins as Lawrence “Crusher” Crock/Sportsmaster, and Nelson Lee as Dragon King. The series joins both DC Universe’s eclectic array of original programming, including Titans, Young Justice: Outsiders, Doom Patrol, and Harley Quinn, as well as The CW’s roster of The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning.