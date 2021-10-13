DC’s Stargirl Recap: Here’s Everything You Missed in “Summer School: Chapter Ten”

Last week on DC’s Stargirl, Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) found out the truth about how to defeat Eclipso as well as that not only Pat (Luke Wilson) but her mother Barbara (Amy Smart) had been keeping secrets from her and the rest of the JSA. It’s a revelation that drives a wedge between Courtney and her parents but also drives home that Eclipso may just be a bigger threat than they realized.



This week, however, they get a lead on how they might be able to stop the villain, but it will require them to find Green Lantern’s daughter, Jennie (Ysa Penarejo). While Courtney and Pat go in search of the young woman, back in Blue Valley more about The Shade (Jonathan Cake) is revealed and things are about to get vastly more complicated.



Need to get caught up on the latest plot details of DC’s Stargirl? We’ve got you covered. Read on for our full-spoiler recap of “Summer School: Chapter Ten” below but if you haven’t yet seen the episode and don’t want to know everything just yet, turn back now. There are plenty of big spoilers beyond this point.

Decades ago

Decades ago. Pat is packing up his things at the JSA garage when Sylvester comes in and tells him that he was wrong to bring him with them. He tells Pat that he thought there would be a chance or way to save Bruce Gordon, but he was wrong. Sylvester tells Pat that he’s not just a friend, he’s a brother to him. He apologizes for treating him badly. Sylvester also tells Pat that the family Eclipso threatened was him and that’s what sent him over the edge – and that he doesn’t want what happened with Eclispo to destroy their family.

In search of a bright light

In the present, Courtney confronts Pat and Barbara about what happened with the original JSA regarding Eclipso. While they’re arguing, a severely injured The Shade drops from the ceiling. The Shade tells them that he’s there to offer his assistance and tells them how to destroy Eclipso. Turns out, the entity only remains free as long as the Black Diamond remains shattered. If they put it back together, Eclipso will be dragged back into it. Pat doesn’t buy it, but The Shade is insistent that he is telling the truth and only trying to help. It turns out that the way to put the Diamond back together is the power of light, but the Cosmic Staff isn’t yet strong enough to do so. They need to find Jennie.

Uncomfortable conversations

At Beth’s house, she sits with her parents. They’re concerned about her constantly wearing the goggles, questioning her about why she’s wearing them. Beth refuses to talk about it, telling them that they didn’t tell her about the divorce. Beth gets a call on the glasses and her parents try to take her down to the hospital with them, but she dismisses them, telling them they should get their lives together. Beth goes to the Whitmore/Dugan house to stay there while Pat and Courtney go find Jennie.



Pat and Courtney head out and it’s a tense drive. Pat tries to apologize and Courtney demands to know why he lied to her. Pat explains that the JSA voted and that he personally was against murder. The JSA thought they were out of options. Pat says he didn’t try to stop them. Courtney is still upset, but Pat says that he didn’t want the way she saw the JSA and him to change.

A friend

At the police station, Rick remains in jail. He’s staring at the ceiling when suddenly apples begin coming in through the barred window. It’s Grundy. At Courtney’s house, Beth talks to Barbara about everything and asks if Doctor Mid-Nite helped with Eclipso. Her glasses briefly respond as him, saying he made a vow to never take a life, but then go dark again. Mike heads out for reinforcements, tasking the dog with watching The Shade.

The truth about Doctor Mid-Nite

After Courtney asks Pat not to shut her out, he shares with her the newspaper that reveals a green fire burning a federal building and says that an abandoned orphanage was also burned down. Jennie is in Civic City and he has an idea of exactly where to find her.



Beth works on the glasses and contacts Doctor Mid-Nite. She tells him that The Shade is there and he reveals that The Shade actually saved him, that he thinks he was trying to pull him to safety, but things didn’t work so well. He also gives Beth The Shade’s backstory as a conman and a thief. Turns out he was tasked to get the Black Diamond for a secret organization and a dark ritual. However, the organization decided to use The Shade as the sacrifice in the ritual but because The Shade had made a fake diamond, he ended up a vessel for the dark energy thus turning him into The Shade they know now. Doctor Mid-Nite says he’ll help all he can from where he is and opens the files on Eclipso for Beth.



Civic City

In Civic City, Courtney and Pat go to the old JSA headquarters. Courtney discovers evidence that someone’s been sleeping there, Jennie. They find her research on her brother. They follow the research to a youth rehabilitation facility. Jennie is at the facility, but they say her brother is not. Pat and Courtney are taken to see Jennie who is collecting her brother’s things. Jennie explains she broke into the federal building to try to find her brother’s adoption files but couldn’t find them and her powers sort of got out of control. Pat tries to calm her down. Jennie explains her brother was arrested for shoplifting but vanished recently and she knows he needs help. She thinks he might be looking for her, too. As they all leave, the woman running the facility, Louise Love, watches them go and makes a call informing someone that Todd has a sister.

Into the shadows

At the shop back in Blue Valley, Mike works on S.T.R.I.P.E. While working, he hears a news report about pink lightning striking all around town. Mike goes to investigate and finds an actual gingerbread house, life-size.



On the couch, The Shade is unwell and thinks Barbara is his sister, confessing his regret for not helping her and all his other mistakes in life.



At the JSA headquarters, Jennie uses her powers to try to fuse the Diamond back together and has some success, but as she’s doing so, back at Courtney’s house, things start to get strange with The Shade. Beth discovers something in the research that reveals The Shade lied. All putting the Diamond back together did was let him heal. Restored, The Shade apologizes and leaves but that’s not all. Putting the Diamond back together actually summons Eclipso and the entity shows up at JSA headquarters. Courtney’s Staff is still weak, but Jennie hits Eclipso with her powers instead. Eclipso then absorbs Courtney into the shadows despite Pat’s best effort to save her.