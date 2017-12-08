DC’s ‘Titans’ Possibly Casting For Wonder Girl

The Titans television series is hotly anticipated, and it seems they might now be casting for longtime fan favorite.

The show is already loaded with some of the more popular Titans, but a new character breakdown obtained by That Hashtag Show reveals DC and WB are casting for a new guest star, and that could very well be Wonder Girl herself, Donna Troy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The character breakdown reads “[RUTH GIBBS]Female, 20s, Caucasian or Latina or Middle Eastern, or ethnically ambiguous. Confident and kick ass. Educated. RECURRING GUEST STAR THIS SEASON WITH AN OPTION FOR SERIES REGULAR NEXT SEASON.”

The show has already cast characters like Raven, Starfire, and Dove, so those are off the table in regards to this casting. That leaves a few options, but it seems Donna Troy is the most likely, especially when you consider the “recurring guest star with option for next season” part. Either as Wonder Girl or later Donna Troy, the character has been a crucial part of many Titans teams and brings that Wonder Woman vibe and tone to any team she’s on.

With Wonder Woman’s current and well-deserved popularity, having someone tied to the mythos in some way would be a nice get for the series, though don’t expect it to tie into the cinematic universe in any way. Don’t be surprised though if the studio tries to match Gal Gadot a bit, hence the “Latina or Middle Eastern” portions of that breakdown.

If the show does bring in Donna Troy, it will be a challenge to boil down her origin into something easily digestible. In the comics, it’s been all over the place, with her being someone rescued by Diana and taken to Themyscira to a being completely made of magic to take control the Amazons and take down Wonder Woman.

She’s also taken on the mantle of Wonder Woman in previous arcs, but odds are all of that will be streamlined a bit for Titans. If she is cast she will join a team made up of Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Raven (Teagan Croft), Starfire (Anna Dio), Amy Rohrbach (Lindsey Gort), Dove (Minka Kelly), and Beast Boy (Ryan Potter).

Titans is aiming for a 2018 release.