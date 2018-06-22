‘Death of Superman’ Movie Leaks Early Online

DC’s upcoming Death of Superman animated film looks to deliver a definitive retelling of the classic comics storyline, and fans are already getting a first look at it thanks to an early leak.

The film seems to have leaked in its entirety, and fans are already sharing reactions to the new film online. So far most of those reactions seem quite positive, with many saying it is a much better adaptation of the story than Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and superior to DC’s previous attempt at the storyline Superman: Doomsday.

That first try attempted to put a reworked version of the story into one film, but for the latest one, they are giving it the space it deserves and spreading it out over two films, with some other tweaks to the team and cast of characters. For instance, the team will not consist of the Justice League International team, but the core Justice League team of Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, and Cyborg. It will be interesting to see how this sets up the next movie, called Reign of the Supermen, just like in the comics.

This version also doesn’t look to hold back on the brutality of the fight, something that was also a bit lacking in previous renditions.

It seems DC hit this one out of the park, despite the earlier than planned online release. Hopefully, the film will still do well at retail thanks to the positive word of mouth.

You can find the official description below.

“When a hulking monster emerges from an underground resting place and begins a mindless rampage, the Justice League is quickly called in to stop the colossal force of nature. But it soon becomes apparent that only Superman can stand against the monstrosity that has been nicknamed Doomsday. Battling their way throughout America, the two fight to a standstill as they reach the heart of Metropolis. Going punch for punch, Superman finally ends the threat of Doomsday as he throws one last punch and collapses forever.”

The Death of Superman will star Jerry O’Connell, Rebecca Romijn, and Rainn Wilson, as well as Rosario Dawson, Nathan Fillion, Christopher Gorham, Matt Lanter, Shemar Moore, and Jason O’Mara.

The Death of Superman will release on July 24 on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital download. The second part of the two-part story, Reign of the Supermen, will arrive early in 2019.