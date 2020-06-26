Detective Comics #1024 Preview Teases the Joker War

Gotham City is currently in a state of disarray, as DC Comics fully ramps up towards the "Joker War" arc. Before the event properly kicks off, it looks like a handful of other characters will be put to the test -- including Harvey Dent/Two-Face. DC has released an official preview for Detective Comics #1024, which will revolve around how Two-Face is terrorized by the Clown Prince of Crime. And if details surrounding the issue are any indication, it sounds like things could end up being deadly. The preview pages show Batman and Two-Face engaged in a fiery battle with Lincoln March, while The Joker watches and literally eats popcorn.

You can check out the solicitation for Detective Comics #1024 below, and keep scrolling to check out a preview of the issue!

"DETECTIVE COMICS #1024

Written by PETER J. TOMASI

art and cover by BRAD WALKER and ANDREW HENNESSY

Card stock variant cover by LEE BERMEJO



In this prelude to “Batman: The Joker War,” the story of Two-Face reaches its end, and Harvey Dent will at last find peace after decades of schism. But will that peace be in death, or in the chance at a new life?



All along, The Joker has been the puppet master behind the torment of Two-Face, and in this issue, the Clown Prince of Crime definitely knows how to make an entrance! Don’t miss the final battle between Batman, Two-Face, and Lincoln March, with a shocking conclusion that’s sure to split you right in two!



ON SALE 07.21.2020

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99"