Director James Gunn Won't Oversee All of Peacemaker Season 2

James Gunn is currently busy filming Superman, which is scheduled to hit theaters next year. When Gunn's new role as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios was announced, the director revealed that his first movie would mark the beginning of the rebooted DCU. However, Gunn has said some actors from the DECU will return to play their characters, and he has confirmed that Peacemaker is still getting a second season. There have been rumors that the show would be going back into production soon, which Gunn just confirmed on Instagram.

"The source is kind of iffy but this is true 😂," Gunn captioned a screenshot of Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) telling a fan that filming on Season 2 will start this summer. "John Cena shared this on Howard Stern last week. To answer your follow-up questions: yes, we'll be shooting Superman & #Peacemaker simultaneously; yes, I've written all the episodes; but, no, in the interest of getting the show out there I won't be able to direct them all (only some); & yes, Waller's still happening & Jeremy & Christal are hard at work writing great stuff, but the schedule was impacted by the strikes so Waller will come after PM in the larger order of things." You can check out the post below:

Who Stars in Peacemaker?

In addition to John Cena in the titular role, Peacemaker featured some other familiar faces from The Suicide Squad, including Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt as well as Steve Agee's John Economos and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. The series also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

What Is Superman About?

DC Studios describes Superman as the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Superman will star David Corenswet as Superman as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.

Superman will be released in theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates about Peacemaker.