Peacemaker Season 2 Reportedly Filming Sooner Than Expected

James Gunn's about to be a very busy man. The filmmaker is already busy filming principal photography on DC Studios' Superman in addition to his day-to-day position as co-president of DC Studios itself. Now, his next project might already be lined up shortly after Superman wraps production.

According to a new report from scooper @DanielRPK, the second season of Peacemaker is expected to begin filming in June and will run through September. This would be the third project under the DC Studios to begin production after Creatures Commandos and Superman. It'd be the second live-action property to film under Gunn and Peter Safran's new group given Commandos is an animated project.

This isn't the first time Gunn has hinted another DC Studios project filming this year, confirming in January Superman wouldn't be the only thing filming for the outfit in 2024. At the time, many expected the other DC Studios project would be Waller, the Viola Davis-starring series serving as a spinoff of both The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Season One.

"This is a story of Amanda Waller who is played by Viola Davis," Gunn said of the show last year. "Viola Davis is going to team up with members of Team Peacemaker and this is a story that's been created by Crystal Henry who did Watchmen and Jeremy Carver who created Doom Patrol. It is a fantastic story that's out of this world and I can't wait for people to see it."

That means production on Waller would likely be pushed to late 2024 if not 2025. It's also not factoring in any of DC Studios' upcoming films, with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow looking to be the next feature to enter principal photography. The movie recently cast House of the Dragon lead Milly Alcock as its Kara Zor-El, and it's currently being written by Ana Nogueira. It has yet to find a director, though that hiring is expected any way.

The whole first season of Peacemaker is now streaming on Max. What other shows would you like to see in the new DCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!