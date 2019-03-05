‘Doom Patrol’s Cyborg Gets an Upgrade in This Fan Art

DC Universe’s Doom Patrol is currently bringing a whole new version of Cyborg into live-action, but a new piece of fanart takes him to the next level.

Fan artist Dalton Barrett recently shared his take on Jovian Wade‘s portrayal of Cyborg, which sort of mashes his aesthetic up with his big screen counterpart. You can check it out below.

The end result is pretty interesting, bridging the gap between Wade’s portrayal and Ray Fisher’s version of the character from Justice League.

“It’s a different version of any other version and an opportunity for me to have my take on it,” Wade explained prior to the series’ start. “It’s an earlier Cyborg — he’s coming into his powers and a long way off to the Justice League. There’s a distinction between this version others.”

And while the two portrayals of the character might be very different from each other, Wade has nothing but respect for his big-screen counterpart.

“What do I want to talk about? First of all, thank you for paving the way, thank you for demonstrating and giving us an amazing version of Cyborg,” Wade told ComicBook.com. “I just hope I can demonstrate half of what he was able to do and give the fans half of what they loved from his version of that. At the same time knowing that this is a different version, just getting some feedback and advice as to how his journey was within the DC world. The fan base etcetera and going through whatever it is that I’m about to come up against and go through. So yeah I love Ray Fisher and everything he’s done and what he’s portrayed and I can’t wait to join that family of Vic Stones and Cyborgs. That’s probably what I’d chat with him about.”

New episodes of Doom Patrol debut Fridays on DC Universe.