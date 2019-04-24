‘Doom Patrol’: Larry Visits His Past in New “Frances Patrol” Photos

DC Universe has released photos from “Frances Patrol”, the upcoming eleventh episode of Doom Patrol‘s first season and, after exploring Niles’s origin story in last week’s “Hair Patrol”, the series will take Larry back into his own — both in real life and in the Dreamscape.

The photos, which you can check out below, feature Larry (Matt Bomer) with his lost love, John. The pair, whose relationship had been kept secret due to the social restrictions of the time, had come under a great deal of strain at the time of Larry’s accident, so much so that Larry turned John away when he came to visit him after. It’s something that has haunted Larry, so his reaching out to his long-lost love is something of a huge step for the character. This visit to his former love is one that many fans will see as real growth for the character, something that Matt Bomer previously explained in an interview appealed to him about the role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve never really seen a gay, male superhero, and what I love most about the character is that, even though it’s a huge struggle, internally, for him, it’s not the sole thing that defines who he is,” Bomer said. “He’s such a multi-faceted character. If it had just been one stereotypical thing, I think I would have had more reservations about it, but the fact that he is this nuanced character who has so many places to grow, and he has so much shadow and so much light that he doesn’t even know he has, is what appealed to me, just as much as his sexuality.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “Frances Patrol” below.

While Larry pays a visit to his lost love, John – both in real life and in the Dreamscape – Cliff travels with Rita down to Gator Country to reconnect with his daughter, Clara, after 30 years. Meanwhile, Jane and Vic pursue the “Hero of the Beach” aka Flex Mentallo. But Vic’s worried that his operating system (Grid) might have its own agenda.

Doom Patrol is now streaming on DC Universe. “Frances Patrol” debuts Friday, April 26.

A reunion

Decisions

Larry

Larry and John

Larry

A kiss

Jane

Vic