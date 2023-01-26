DC Studios' James Gunn Reacts to Doom Patrol and Titans Ending

Wednesday night marked the end of an era for DC fans, with Doom Patrol and Titans officially confirmed to be ending after four seasons each. Both shows had a pretty passionate following in the years since their debuts on DC Universe and their moves to HBO Max, making the news of their cancellation a surprise to some. With the larger DC franchise changing under new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, as the pair aim to create a more cohesive universe of movies and television shows, some have taken to social media to blame the duo for the axing. As Gunn further confirmed via Twitter on Wednesday night, the decision to end both shows was made prior to his and Safran's tenure, and he wishes the best for the cast and crews.

"The decision to end the series precedes us," Gunn's tweet reads. "But I certainly wish the best for the talented group of creators, actors, and the rest of the crew that produced both shows."

Why are Doom Patrol and Titans ending?

The Hollywood Reporter indicates that the decision to end both shows was made before Gunn and Safran arrived, and both shows were able to write their current seasons with proper endings. Both shows originally aired on the DC Universe comic and streaming service, before it was folded into HBO Max.

"While these will be the final seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings," an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement. "We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series. We thank Titans showrunner Greg Walker, executive producers Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Richard Hatem, and the team at Weed Road Pictures. For Doom Patrol, we celebrate showrunner Jeremy Carver and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. For four seasons, fans have fallen in love with the Titans and Doom Patrol, investing in their trials and tribulations, and in their legendary battles saving the world time and time again."

"To our wonderfully supportive partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and DC Studios, thank you for indulging us these past four seasons," Carver said. "Also, what were you smoking? To our brilliant cast, indomitable crew, fearless writing staff and, most of all, to our beautiful fans: thank you all the more. You made this a once-in-a-lifetime ride."

