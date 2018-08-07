‘Doom Patrol’ Villain Reportedly Revealed

If you are wondering who the big bad will be in the first season of DC Universe’s Doom Patrol, the answer is: Nobody.

Eric Morden, the villain known as Mr. Nobody, seems to be the odds-on favorite to terrorize the world’s weirdest superhero team after yet another casting leak from the folks over at That Hashtag Show.

In the comics Morden, a “one-man crime wave,” was a master criminal who once stole one of the Chief’s lunar exploration droids to impress The Brain in hopes of joining the Brotherhood of Evil. However, he, The Brain and Monsieur Mallah had a falling-out, and Morden preferred to flee rather than face the wrath of the Brotherhood. Both villains threatened to kill Morden if he returned, so he hid for years in Paraguay.

During his absence, he contacted a Nazi scientist and was exposed to a device called the White Room, which drove him irredeemably insane and converted his body into a mass of living virtuality that could drain the sanity from other humans.

(Yes, this was during the Grant Morrison run. Why do you ask?)

The experience also convinced him the universe was “a drooling idiot with no fashion sense.” Calling himself the man of the twenty-first century, the first true virtual man, he rechristened himself Mister Nobody and organized a new Brotherhood that shared his ideals: the Brotherhood of Dada, a group of lunatics that followed Morden’s ideas to change the world.

According to the casting leak, Warner Bros. TV “is looking for an A-list actor, 30-50, to take on the role. This iteration of Mr. Nobody will be seeking vengeance on the person he holds responsible for the failed experiment that caused his condition which, in addition to his insanity, has left him stuck between two dimensions. While the villain’s absurd and twisted methodologies will put him into the path of the Doom Patrol, he’ll come to admire the group despite a loathing for superheroes.”

The Doom Patrol series is a re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol‘s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of Titans, Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.

The series, which will spin out of the upcoming Titans series on DC Universe, is set to begin production soon for an expected 2019 release.