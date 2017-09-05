John Barrowman Shows Off Wonder Woman Cosplay At Dragon Con

It’s safe to say that Wonder Woman’s costume is one of the most popular cosplays right now, especially following the debut of her solo film earlier this summer. And now, John Barrowman has even joined in on the fun.

The Doctor Who, Torchwood, and Arrowverse fan-favorite donned a “blinged out” version of the hero’s costume, complete with star-studded shorts and white heels, to this weekend’s Dragon Con. You can check it out below.

I’m doing a special photo op at 6:30pm today ONLY at @DragonCon in my blinged out #wonderman outfit. Be there JB pic.twitter.com/qCqST4yyJD — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) September 3, 2017

Fans at the Atlanta convention got a chance to see Barrowman’s ensemble throughout the day, at both his panel, a special photo op, and at a karaoke afterparty. And judging by the response his outfit received, it was a highlight of many attendees’ day.

.@JohnBarrowman ‘s costume for tonight’s #DragonCon panel was truly worth the wait (all 3 hours of it in line) and then some 😍 pic.twitter.com/m3IqbRZdzW — Sarah (@sarahslivetweet) September 2, 2017

Barrowman is no stranger to these sort of extravagant outfits at conventions, previously wearing plenty of Doctor Who-inspired ensembles, and even tap dancing in heels during a recent Heroes and Villains Fan Fest. Still, his Wonder Woman cosplay definitely a delight for many DC fans.

When it comes to Barrowman’s return to the DCTV universe, things are currently a little unclear. The actor confirmed he was done with The CW’s Arrowverse after seemingly being killed off in Arrow‘s season five finale. But in the months since, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow EP Marc Guggenheim has extended the possibility for Barrowman to return, something the actor was excited to discover.

