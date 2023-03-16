Dreamer Comes to Central City in The Flash "Wildest Dreams" Preview

The CW has released a preview for "Wildest Dreams", the seventh episode of The Flash's ninth and final season. The episode, which is scheduled to air on Wednesday, March 29th, will be a bit of a "crossover" of sorts with the arrival of Supergirl's Nia Nal/Dreamer (Nicole Maines) as a guest star. As was mentioned in the previously released synopsis for the episode, Dreamer will be coming to Central City to get help from Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) and, in the process, will send them both off on their own wild, dream adventure. You can check out the preview for yourself below as well as the synopsis.

"ONLY IN OUR DREAMS – NICOLE MAINES GUEST STARS – Iris (Candice Patton) is visited by Nia Nal (guest star Nicole Maines), as she needs Iris' help. When Iris and Nia fall into a fever dream and explore different possibilities for their lives, Barry (Grant Gustin), Chester (Brandon McKnight), Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) desperately try to help them. Meanwhile, Mark (Jon Cor) entertains Khione (Danielle Panabaker), but they have different ideas of what is fun, leaving Khione to feel that Mark is trying to make her something she is not. Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Jeff Hersh Carson."

Who is returning for The Flash's final season?

The Flash's final season will also see the return of Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow, David Ramsey as John Diggle / Spartan, John Wesley Shipp as Jay Garrick, Teddy Sears as Hunter Zolomon / Zoom, Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West / Kid Flash, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Bloodwork, Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman, and Nicole Maines as Nia Nal / Dreamer.

"This week we announced that season nine of The Flash will be the final season, which is bittersweet," Gustin said in a video after the final season announcement. "It's been an incredible nearly ten years of playing this character and getting to be a part of this show with an amazing cast and crew, and so much love from you guys -- from the fans, people who love the show. It's the only reason we've got to do this as long as we have. And I'm very excited to do this one final time, finish on our terms, and I'm going to enjoy every minute of it as much as I can. I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting the show and allowing us to go as long as we have, and I could not be more honored to be associated with this character probably for the rest of my life and career."

It was announced last summer that The Flash would end with a 13-episode ninth season.

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement at the time. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

The Flash's final season airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Wildest Dreams" will air on March 29th.