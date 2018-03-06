Dwayne Johnson Shares Superman vs. Black Adam Fan Art

The DC Extended Universe is going to be a much bigger place after both Wonder Woman and Justice League hit theaters next year. One upcoming DCEU project that hasn’t generated as much buzz (but is still very interesting) is Shazam!, which has secured Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for the villain role of Black Adam.

In the past, Johnson has teased that he wants Black Adam to fight Henry Cavills Superman, and on Christmas this year, the two DC movie stars fan flames of fan speculation by releasing a photo of themselves (in normal civilian garb) sitting down for a drink.

This art is 🔥🔥. We had Cavill over to the Johnson family household for Christmas. A good day. Tequila & whiskey. #BlackAndSups ⚡️ https://t.co/89pyqkdAXP — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 27, 2016

Comicbook.com’s friend BossLogic took that fateful meeting of iconic DC characters as inspiration for his latest piece – which was then endorsed by Dwayne Johnson himself!

The Shazam! movie is still in the early stages of development; earlier this year, it was rumored that the movie could move up its release date from the original April 2019 schedule. Meanwhile, Cavill’s Superman will next b