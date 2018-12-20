Arrowverse Fans React to the Green Lantern Tease in “Elseworlds”

Tonight’s second installment of “Elseworlds” may have included epic battles and long-awaited character debuts, but it looks like one particular line of dialogue captured fans’ attention.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Arrow, “Elseworlds Part 2”, below!

While most of the episode focused on the antics of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), and Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist), it also followed Team Flash and ARGUS trying to investigate the mysterious “red skies” that have popped up throughout the crossover. Ultimately, the groups were greeted by Earth-90’s Barry Allen (John Wesley Shipp), who had traveled to Earth-1 to warn the heroes about an oncoming Crisis.

In the process, Barry made an offhand reference to John Diggle (David Ramsey), about how he wasn’t wearing his power ring. This certainly seemed to hint at, in one way or another, that the Earth-90 version of Diggle is a Green Lantern.

Not only did this bring a long-running Arrow fan theory to life, but it proved to be one of the most concrete references to the Green Lantern Corps that the Arrowverse has had yet. So as you’d expect, fans were pretty darn surprised by the reference. Here’s a round-up of some of those tweets.

HELP

“My name is Barry Allen. Hey John where’s your ring? Guess things are different here.” JOHN IS A LANTERN THIS IS NOT A DRILL #Elseworlds #Arrow — Meelaud Moazampour (@M_Laud) December 11, 2018

OH MY GOD

Hold up a second. Diggle has THE RING on Earth-90? #Elseworlds pic.twitter.com/H4HMg6qWsb — Sagar (@Nin3ZeroFour) December 11, 2018

This is a Lot

“You’re not wearing your ring?”



Oh holy shit.#Elseworlds — Greymattersplat (@Greymattersplat) December 11, 2018

PLEASE

“you’re not wearing your ring”



YES DIGGLE SHOULD BE THE FUCKING GREEN LANTERN. THANK YOU #Elseworlds — Darth Kriss (@insanityreport) December 11, 2018

Hype!!!!

YESSSSSS

“You’re not wearing your ring” OH MY GOD. OH MY FUCKING GOD. THEY DID NOT. THEY. DID. NOT. THEY JUST CONFIRMED THAT. HOLY SHIT YES. YES. YESSSSSSS. #Elseworlds — Jon Scott (@JMScott193) December 11, 2018

*Eye Emoji*

Diggle Is Not Wearing His Ring! ???????? #Elseworlds — Christian Hall (@ChristianHall__) December 11, 2018

Shook

OMG!!! “Hello John. You’re not wearing your ring?!” ????? Mind is officially blown! #Elseworlds #Arrow — Erin Nixon (@ErinNix71) December 11, 2018

An Important Question

You’re not wearing your ring??!??! Green lanterns?!?! Hello where are they ??? #Elseworlds #Arrow — mike (@forwardshields) December 11, 2018

Maybe?