DC

Arrowverse Fans React to the Green Lantern Tease in “Elseworlds”

Tonight’s second installment of ‘Elseworlds’ may have included epic battles and long-awaited […]

By

Tonight’s second installment of “Elseworlds” may have included epic battles and long-awaited character debuts, but it looks like one particular line of dialogue captured fans’ attention.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Arrow, “Elseworlds Part 2”, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

While most of the episode focused on the antics of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), and Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist), it also followed Team Flash and ARGUS trying to investigate the mysterious “red skies” that have popped up throughout the crossover. Ultimately, the groups were greeted by Earth-90’s Barry Allen (John Wesley Shipp), who had traveled to Earth-1 to warn the heroes about an oncoming Crisis.

In the process, Barry made an offhand reference to John Diggle (David Ramsey), about how he wasn’t wearing his power ring. This certainly seemed to hint at, in one way or another, that the Earth-90 version of Diggle is a Green Lantern.

Not only did this bring a long-running Arrow fan theory to life, but it proved to be one of the most concrete references to the Green Lantern Corps that the Arrowverse has had yet. So as you’d expect, fans were pretty darn surprised by the reference. Here’s a round-up of some of those tweets.

HELP

OH MY GOD

This is a Lot

PLEASE

Hype!!!!

YESSSSSS

*Eye Emoji*

Shook

An Important Question

Maybe?

Tagged:
, , , , ,

Related Posts