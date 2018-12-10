“Elseworlds”: The Funny True Story Behind Oliver’s “Chest-Puffing” Line

The first night of the Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” mega-crossover event took place tonight and it left fans ranting and raving about it online. There was one moment of the show, in particular, that left fans rolling on the floor laughing.

WARNING: Minor spoilers for The Flash episode of the “Elseworlds” crossover up ahead. If you have yet to watch the first part of the crossover, proceed with caution.

After Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) meet up with each other to discuss the fact that they’ve mysteriously switched roles in their lives, the duo decides they need help from a third party. The two manage to make their way to Earth-38 where they seek out help from Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist).

They eventually find her on the farm of her cousin Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and a hilarious scenario ensues when Amell’s Oliver Queen finds out he’s standing in the presence of the Man of Steel. Trying to appear more intimidating, Queen puffs out his chest.

The situation, coincidentally enough, found inspiration when one of the show’s writers felt intimidated by Amell’s presence on set one day.

“Oliver’s “chest puffing” gag was inspired by the true story of when @PoundThomas saw @StephenAmell walking down the hall and realized he had instinctively puffed up his chest in response,” the show’s writers tweeted. “And now it is immortalized.”

The moment was certainly one that will have fans talking and provided much-needed comedic relief in the action-packed show.

Amell spoke about putting on the scarlet suit and playing the Scarlet Speedster in a recent convention appearance.

“When I’m on Arrow and when I get new leather pants, we call it new pants day,” Amell explained during a recent convention appearance. “For two days I can’t breathe with these pants on. So, when I put the flash suit on for the first time, it was like that except for my entire body. In between takes, if it looks like I’m uncomfortable it’s because I am.”

With part one of the “Elseworlds” Arrowverse crossover in the hopper, only two nights remain as it continues on Arrow tomorrow, Monday, Dec. 10th at 8 p.m. and then finishes up on Supergirl Tuesday, Dec. 11th at 8 p.m. ET.