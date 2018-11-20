Arrowverse “Elseworlds” Crossover Photos Released

The highly-anticipated Arrowverse “Elseworlds” crossover is just a few weeks away hot on the heels of the latest promotional spot during last night’s Supergirl, The CW has released photos for all three night of the epic event.

The photos give quite a bit of context to the various hints, teases, and even the recently-shared plot details of “Elseworlds”. Last week, the network dropped the first two teasers, both of which revealed Arrow‘s Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) and The Flash‘s Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) a bit confused at having suddenly traded lives. The Supergirl promo showed some similar confusion for Melissa Benoist’s Kara Danvers/Supergirl, though in her case it wasn’t an identity swap she found herself dealing with but being locked up by Alex (Chyler Leigh) instead. The reason was? Well that was revealed last week as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The three-night event begins with Arkham Asylum doc John Deegan (Lost’s Jeremy Davies) rewriting reality, which results in Oliver (Amell) and Barry (Gustin) swapping lives. In this new reality, Oliver Queen looks like Gustin and Barry Allen looks like Amell, and the two heroes are the only ones who know they’re in the wrong lives and have each other’s powers.”

And, from the looks of the photos, that’s just a jumping off point. The event will see many new faces debut in the Arrowverse, including Ruby Rose’s Batwoman, Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois Lane, and LaMonica Garret’s The Monitor, all of which can be seen in the new photos. There’s also another look at Oliver and Barry dressed in curious matching black outfits in what appears to be a bar with a decidedly different James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks).

“The crossover is f*cking bananas,” Amell said during a recent Facebook live. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think last year was fantastic.”

The Arrowverse crossover event, “Elseworlds”, will begin on with The Flash in a temporary time slot on Sunday, December 9th and continue with Arrow on Monday, December 10th before concluding with Supergirl Tuesday, December 11th.

Read on for photos from “Elseworlds”!

‘The Flash’ Night 1

‘The Flash’ Night 1

‘The Flash’ Night 1

‘The Flash’ Night 1

‘The Flash’ Night 1

‘The Flash’ Night 1

‘The Flash’ Night 1

‘Arrow’ Night 2

‘Arrow’ Night 2

‘Arrow’ Night 2

‘Arrow’ Night 2

‘Arrow’ Night 2

‘Arrow’ Night 2

‘Arrow’ Night 2

‘Arrow’ Night 2

‘Supergirl’ Night 3

‘Supergirl’ Night 3

‘Supergirl’ Night 3

‘Supergirl’ Night 3

‘Supergirl’ Night 3