Exclusive Batman Beyond DC Multiverse Figure Is On Sale Now

McFarlane Toys has added a new figure that’s inspired by the classic Batman Beyond animated series to their DC Multiverse line, and it’s an exclusive! This Batman figure features a battle-damaged design with exposed circuitry and glow-in-the-dark details. It also includes a Batarang, 2 jet-booster effect parts, alternate hands, a flight stand, and an art card.

As noted, this Batman Beyond variant figure is an exclusive, and the only place you can pre-order one is here at Entertainment Earth for $22.99 with a release date set for May. This is their first McFarlane Toys exclusive as far as we know, and it’s a great one, so grab one before your only option is eBay.

The new DC Multiverse figure follows a wave of Batman Beyond variants that launched in January. The lineup included an unmasked Batwoman, Inque as Batman Beyond, and Blight (Meltdown Variant), and details about those figures can be found here.

On a related note, McFarlane Toys just wrapped up their Winter Showcase event, and numerous figures in their Spawn and DC Multiverse lineups were featured. Details about those releases can be found via the links below.

