DC Multiverse McFarlane Toys Winter Showcase Figures Are up for Pre-Order: The Complete List

Over the weekend, McFarlane Toys wrapped up their Winter Showcase event with two waves of DC Multiverse figures that collectors will definitely want to get their hands on. Wave 1 included Batman Duke Thomas, Batman of Earth-22 Infected, the Joker Dragon vehicle, and an unmasked Gold Label variant of Zur-En-Arrh Batman. Wave 2 included MegaFigs of Man-Bat and Killer Croc, along with a standard, 7-inch scale figure of Ghost-Maker. Details about each figure and where to pre-order them can be found below, and make sure to check out the new Spawn figures from Day 1 of the event.

Megafig Wave 2 Man-Bat Action Figure ($39.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Based on his look in Batman comic books, this DC Collector Man-Bat Megafig Action Figure features ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play. The large and imposing Man-Bat Megafig is in scale with the 7-inch figures in the DC Multiverse line (sold separately). Man-Bat comes with a display base, collectable art card with Man-Bat figure photography on the front, and a character biography on the back.”

Megafig Wave 2 Killer Croc Action Figure ($39.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Based on his look in the Batman: Arkham City video game, this DC Collector Killer Croc Megafig Action Figure features ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play. The large and imposing Killer Croc Megafig is in scale with the 7-inch figures in the DC Multiverse line (sold separately). Killer Croc comes with a display base, collectable art card with Killer Croc figure photography on the front, and a character biography on the back.”

Future State Ghost-Maker 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “The deadly vigilante is ready to rid the world of crime! This DC Multiverse Future State Ghost-Maker 7-Inch Scale Action Figure features up to 22 points of articulation. Ghost-Maker comes with two swords and a display base. Also included is a collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and a character biography on the back.”

The Joker Dragon Dark Nights Metal Vehicle ($29.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “With an insane grin and a nightmarish design, The Joker Dragon is the perfect monstrous creature for any collector of Dark Nights Metal! This DC Multiverse Vehicles The Joker Dragon Dark Nights Metal Vehicle has a bendable tail, a movable jaw, and a clear display base. Also included is a collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and a character biography on the back.”

Dark Nights Metal Batman of Earth-22 Infected 7-Inch Scale Acton Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Witness the shocking transformation from Batman into the maniacal Batman Who Laughs! This DC Multiverse Dark Nights Metal Batman of Earth -22 Infected 7-Inch Scale Acton Figure features up to 22 points of articulation. Batman of Earth -22 Infected comes with a batarang and a display base. Also included is a collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and a character biography on the back.”

Batman Duke Thomas Tales From The Dark Multiverse 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “From the comic, Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Dark Nights Metal #1, comes a very unique take on Duke Thomas as Batman. This DC Multiverse Batman Duke Thomas Tales From The Dark Multiverse 7-Inch Scale Action Figure is designed with ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play. Outfitted in medieval armor, Batman Duke Thomas comes with his axe and a display base. Also included is a collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and a character biography on the back.”

Batman of Zur-En-Arrh Unmasked Gold Label Bundle ($69.97) – McFarlane Toys Exclusive: Includes The Joker Dragon, Batman of Earth-22 Infected, Batman Duke Thomas, and Batman of Zur-En-Arrh (Unmasked).