New Spawn Figures Kick Off McFarlane Toys’ Winter Showcase Pre-Orders

McFarlane Toys’ Winter Showcase event began today with the debut of a new wave of figures in their Spawn lineup. The collection includes Raven Spawn, Haunt, Ninja Spawn, an Overtkill Megafig, and a Deluxe Spawn figure that comes with a throne! Pre-orders for the entire wave are available here at Entertainment Earth now, and details about each release can be found below.

Note that McFarlane Toys’ Winter Showcase runs through February 27th, and it appears that we will see new pre-orders go up each day at 6am PST / 9am EST. Those figures will likely be available at the Entertainment Earth link above and, possibly, here on Amazon as well. Stay tuned.

Spawn Wave 3 Raven Spawn (Small Hook) 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “Powered by the Necro-Stone, Raven Spawn arrives as a detailed 7-inch action figure based on his appearance in Spawn.The Spawn Wave 3 Raven Spawn (Small Hook) 7-Inch Scale Action Figure contains up to 22 points of articulation. Raven Spawn includes an axe, small hook scythe, and a display base. The figure is showcased in Spawn themed window box packaging.

The demonic lord Kray-Von Gore, and one of Malebogia’s Death Knights, was credited with creation of the K7-Leetha as known as the Hellspawn Suit. The symbiotic suit that adapted itself to its host to create a Hellspawn. He was defeated and the suit was sealed away in the Necro-Stone. Anyone who found the stone was endowed with a Hellspawn suit and became a Spawn.”

Spawn Wave 3 Haunt 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “The ectoplasm wielder, Haunt, arrives as a detailed 7-inch action figure based on his appearance in Spawn. The Spawn Wave 3 Haunt 7-Inch Scale Action Figure features up to 22 points of articulation. Haunt comes with 2x alternate hands, 2x ectoplasm pieces, and a display base. The figure is showcased in Spawn window box packaging.

Daniel Kilgore is a well-known priest and brother of the secret agent Kurt Kilgore. After his brother is killed he begins seeing his ghost, but when Kurt’s widow is attacked the two merge and become the super powered Haunt, a being capable of controlling ectoplasm.”

Spawn Wave 3 Ninja Spawn 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “The mysterious swordsman, Ninja Spawn, arrives as a detailed 7-inch action figure based on his appearance in Spawn. The Spawn Wave 3 Ninja Spawn 7-Inch Scale Action Figure contains up to 22 points of articulation. Ninja Spawn comes with 2x katanas, 2x scimitars, and a display base. The figure is showcased in Spawn window box packaging.

Who hides behind the blood-red mask of this wraith-like assassin? Could it be Al Simmons? Or is this unexplained swordsman a new player in the game?”

Spawn Overtkill Megafig Action Figure ($49.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “The cybernetic assassin arrives! This Spawn Overtkill Megafig Action Figure features up to 22 points of articulation and incudes a display base. Overtkill is showcased in Spawn themed window box packaging.

Nicholas worked as a hitman for Luciano Bartino, but was considered an expendable asset. When he died in a hit, his boss didn’t care for the loss. However, Luciano was approached by Eylan Hessman, Nicholas’ half-brother. With funding, Hessman promised to rebuild Rocca into the ultimate killing machine. With cybernetic enhancements he became Overtkill, an unstoppable assassin, and was sent to New York to take down the mysterious Spawn.”

Spawn Deluxe 7-Inch Scale Action Figure Set ($39.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “Spawn takes the throne! This Spawn Deluxe 7-Inch Scale Action Figure Set features up to 22 points articulation. Spawn includes a removeable cape, display base, and an ornate throne detailed with skulls. The deluxe action figure set is showcased in Spawn themed window box packaging.

A Government agent, Al Simmons was killed by his own men. Resurrected from the depths of hell, he returns to Earth as the warrior Spawn, guarding the forgotten alleys of New York City. As he seeks answers about his past, Spawn grapples with the dark forces that returned him to Earth, battling enemies and discovering unlikely allies. As he learns to harness his extraordinary powers, he begins to grasp the full extent of what brought him back – and what he left behind.”