EXCLUSIVE: Batman’s Burt Ward Talks Return Of The Caped Crusaders Sequel

Television was changed in the 1960s after Batman premiered. The live-action series charmed audiences with its off-beat, campy style. Today, the series boasts a massive cult following and will make a comeback with an animated feature titled Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders. The film premiered at New York Comic Con this weekend before it hits Digital HD. And, Holy Smokes! ComicBook.com got a chance to speak with Burt Ward about Batman and Robin.

Chris Killian talked with Ward during an interview for 'Goodnight Gotham,' an aftershow dedicated to FOX's series. The two geeked out about the release of Return of the Caped Crusaders with Ward gushing that "reviews have been so fantastic."

"[The film] takes everything you loved about the original Batman, you combine it with some of the stuff you've seen in the movies, and you [mix] the two," he said. "The sum of the parts is greater than the individual parts."

The actor also talked about the sequel to Return of the Caped Crusaders. Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment announced a second animated feature would be released with William Shatner (Star Trek) voicing Harvey Dent/Two-Face. Ward revealed he was already working on the film. "I have already [started]," he said.

"No matter what I tell you, you're not going to believe this movie when you see it. Everything you thought about the 1960s is going to be upside-down on its head," he continued.

Ward went on to say he was thrilled to work with Shatner on the film. The actor explained he's known the Star Trek star for a long time because of their overlapping convention schedules. Excited, Ward said combining Batman with Star Trek would make fans take notice.

The actor said, "When you think about it for a minute, what are the two most iconic shows in all of television history? Batman and Star Trek! When you combine them together, wowwie-zowwie!"

With the release of Return of the Caped Crusaders, old fans will be able to take a nostalgic trip back through the series while new fans meet both Adam West and Ward for the first time. If you want to check out the film's official synopsis, then you can read it below:

It's back to the 1960s as Batman and Robin spring into action when Gotham City is threatened by a quartet of Batman's most fiendish foes – Penguin, The Joker, Riddler and Catwoman. The four Super-Villains have combined their wicked talents to hatch a plot so nefarious that the Dynamic Duo will need to go to outer space (and back) to foil their arch enemies and restore order in Gotham City. It's a truly fantastic adventure that will pit good against evil, good against good, evil against evil … and feature two words that exponentially raise the stakes for both sides: Replicator Ray. Holy Multiplication Tables!

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders will be available November 1, 2016 on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD. It will be available to own on Digital HD starting October 11, 2016.