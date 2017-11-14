Exclusive DC Preview: ‘Nightwing’ #33

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Nightwing #33 from writer Tim Seeley and artist Javier Fernandez.

The story, “Raptor’s Revenge,” puts Nightwing into the middle of a civil war between his two biggest foes to date: Raptor and Blockbuster. And it’s going to get ugly.

The story marks Seeley’s final arc on Nightwing before he leaves to take over Green Lanterns from outgoing writer Sam Humphries.

“Raptor’s Revenge” part four! The streets of Blüdhaven are burning. Raptor is punishing Nightwing for rejecting him. Nightwing must rally the city and the Run-Offs and hope that Blockbuster’s hatred of him doesn’t outweigh his loyalty to the people of the Blüd.